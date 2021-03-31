NAHL: Cox opens eyes right away with Chippewa Steel in securing college commitment to Long Island University

Long Island University is a Division I program in New York that plays an independent schedule.

“I’m very thankful for my opportunity I got here to come in and do my part and to prove to people I can play and be a good all-around player,” Cox said of committing to Long Island University. “I came here, did my work in Chippewa and got rewarded.”

Cox has shown his skills as a threat to score from the blue line but is an all-around player that plays plenty of minutes in all ways.

“He does a little bit of everything, that’s why he’s so appealing especially at that next level,” Foguth said of Cox. “He has the ability to play on the power play, he has the ability to play on the penalty kills and all scenarios. He’s that type of defenseman.”

Chippewa is coming off a pair of losses last week to Fairbanks with a 4-1 defeat on Friday before a 3-2 loss on Saturday. Overall the Steel have lost eight games in a row with five of those games being decided one goal. The Steel have battled injuries in recent weeks and Foguth hopes the return of a few players plus others stepping up can help the team turn the tide.