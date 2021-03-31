 Skip to main content
NAHL: Cox opens eyes right away with Chippewa Steel in securing college commitment to Long Island University
NAHL | Chippewa Steel

NAHL: Cox opens eyes right away with Chippewa Steel in securing college commitment to Long Island University

Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa Steel 3-12-21

Chippewa's Grisha Gotovets (19) looks for space with the puck.

 BRANDON BERG, CHIPPEWA HERALD
Spencer Cox

Cox

It didn’t take Spencer Cox long to open eyes at the next level.

Cox joined the Chippewa Steel at the end of December and has made a name for himself in less than three months with the squad. The first-year defenseman recently committed to play collegiately at Long Island University and has emerged as a key player in all phases of the game for Chippewa as the Steel prepare for three road games against the Kenai River Brown Bears on Thursday through Saturday.

The 20-year-old Cox enters play this week leading the team in assists with 12 and tied for third in total points with 14. Cox scored his two goals early in his Steel tenure and overall had at least one point in seven of his first nine games overall in Chippewa.

Carter Foguth headshot

Foguth

“He’s a guy that could very well be playing in the USHL. He’s a high-end player,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said of Cox. “For him to commit, I don’t think that’s a surprise. He’s a good player, he plays a lot for us and he plays in all scenarios for us.”

The defenseman said coming to the rink every day ready to go, being prepared, buying into the system, having a winning mentality and being a good teammate have been important for him being able to have success right away. Cox was picked up by the Steel after four years of playing at the Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana, a college prep boarding school that played an independent schedule.

Long Island University is a Division I program in New York that plays an independent schedule.

Spencer Cox

Cox

“I’m very thankful for my opportunity I got here to come in and do my part and to prove to people I can play and be a good all-around player,” Cox said of committing to Long Island University. “I came here, did my work in Chippewa and got rewarded.”

Cox has shown his skills as a threat to score from the blue line but is an all-around player that plays plenty of minutes in all ways.

“He does a little bit of everything, that’s why he’s so appealing especially at that next level,” Foguth said of Cox. “He has the ability to play on the power play, he has the ability to play on the penalty kills and all scenarios. He’s that type of defenseman.”

Chippewa is coming off a pair of losses last week to Fairbanks with a 4-1 defeat on Friday before a 3-2 loss on Saturday. Overall the Steel have lost eight games in a row with five of those games being decided one goal. The Steel have battled injuries in recent weeks and Foguth hopes the return of a few players plus others stepping up can help the team turn the tide.

“I think part of our hope is we get one or two of our guys back from injury, that could maybe give us a little bit of spark that way,” Foguth said. “It’s tough. You don’t make excuses but it’s tough when you’re losing one-goal games because those are one thing here, one thing there and you’re looking at a completely different result. With where we’re at right now we just have to redial it in and just find a way to get that first one and if we find that first one we can get some momentum off that and see if we can get things rolling.”

The Brown Bears are finishing up a portion of their schedule in which the team plays its home games away from Alaska and this week’s games will be held in Blaine, Minn.

Kenai and Chippewa are fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Midwest Division standings entering play this week and have split their first six matchups of the season. The two teams be seeing plenty of either other in the coming weeks with three games this week and three more at the end of April when the Steel head north to Alaska for a two-week road trip.

“Our record’s not looking good right now but we’re putting the work in every day and we’re going to give it our all to make the playoffs and make a push coming up here,” Cox said, “so don’t sleep on us.”

Collection: Stories from throughout the Chippewa Steel's third season in Chippewa Falls

Catch up on the North American Hockey League action with the Chippewa Steel as they play their third season in Chippewa Falls.

Upcoming Games

DateMatchup
ThursdayChippewa at Kenai River (8:15 p.m.)
FridayChippewa at Kenai River (7 p.m.)
Saturday  Chippewa at Kenai River (5 p.m.)

Standings

Midwest DivisionRecord (Points)
Minnesota Magicians  20-9-2-0 (42)
Janesville19-9-2-0 (40)
Fairbanks18-16-1-1 (38)
Kenai River15-18-1-1 (32)
Chippewa8-18-2-2 (20)
