Connor Szmul has been a cornerstone for the Chippewa Steel since the franchise moved to Chippewa Falls in 2018.
And many have taken notice.
The forward is among scoring leaders in the North American Hockey League as the Steel are set to host the Austin Bruins this Friday and Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Szmul also recently committed to play collegiately for the University of Alabama-Huntsville. Szmul took a trip to Huntsville last week and it didn’t take him long to confirm he wanted to be a Charger.
“It’s awesome,” Szmul said. “I’ve put in all this work throughout my hockey career and then the past couple years in this league. It’s awesome to know it’s paying off and I’m getting somewhere with it. I’m just excited to take the next step.”
Szmul is the third Steel player to make a Division I college commitment, joining defenseman Zane Demsey (Michigan State) and forward Jacob Dirks (Ferris State).
The 20-year old Szmul is in his third season in the NAHL and thus far it has proved to be his most productive. Szmul is tied for sixth in the league in goals (18) and 16th in the league in total points (38). He’s tied with teammate Luke Farthing for seventh in the league in game-winning goals (four) and in his third season in the league has developed into a two-way player.
“Offensively he brings a lot of offense for us. He plays in every situation possible so he’s a huge part of our team,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said. “Off the ice he’s an assistant captain; he’s grown since I knew him last year up until now he’s grown a lot.”
You have free articles remaining.
Szmul is a veteran of the league with 145 games under his belt. He scored seven goals and assisted on 11 in 57 games with the Coulee Region Chill before the franchise was sold and moved to Chippewa Falls. Szmul moved north with the team and was one of the top scores in Chippewa’s inaugural season, finishing second on the team in goals (16) and fourth on the team in points (30) in 55 games.
A 5-foot-8 native of Castle Rock, Colo., Szmul has been able to make a difference offensively since arriving in the NAHL. But to earn the chance impress scouts and to play in college, his coach hammered the point home that improvement on defense would be vital.
“I always tell guys to take the next step in their game there’s certain stuff to work on and for him it’s the defensive side of things,” Foguth said of Szmul. “It’s being responsible and whether it’s blocking shots or being responsible in our end, those little things. He’s done a good job of that and that’s part of where the growth has come.”
A smart player on the ice, Szmul has taken just two penalties in 33 games while being more reliable in the defensive zone.
“Last year it (defense) was something I struggled with and coach (Foguth) has been on me to make sure I work on it consistently every week and so I think my defensive game has started to improve,” Szmul said.
The team as a whole has improved along with Szmul. Chippewa already has more wins (21) than it had all of last year (19) and is 12 points ahead of the Minnesota Magicians for third place in the Midwest Division standings just past the halfway point of the regular season.
Szmul has been a part of a pair of losing seasons in the league, but he and his teammates are now reaping the rewards of their hard work and improvement.
“It’s awesome to see (the improvement),” Szmul said of the team. “Last year obviously we struggled and we had a younger group of guys and this year bringing in more returning guys it’s good to see how far we’ve come from in a year’s time.”