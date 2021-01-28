NAHL: Do-it-all forward Lindstrom stays busy for Chippewa Steel

An easy way to describe Braden Lindstrom’s impact on the Chippewa Steel would be to say he is involved.
The second-year forward and Wyandotte, Michigan, native can be found in each facet of play for the Steel.
Lindstrom enters Friday’s game at Austin tied for second on the team in total points (six) and assists (five) as Chippewa looks to snap a three-game losing streak on the road against the Bruins. The 19-year old Lindstrom played in 35 games a year ago for the Steel and has continued to be someone the team depends on for a variety of tasks.
“He plays a lot for us,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said of Lindstrom. “He’s a top-line center, he plays the power play, penalty kill and it just seems to me that he’s getting more and more comfortable and he’s getting better and better the more he’s got to play.”
Lindstrom says being depended on to play two-way hockey is “an honor,” one he takes seriously as he continues to work to take his game to the next level. He had eight goals and 19 assists last year for Chippewa while playing underneath a talented group of forwards that helped shape his approach to the game. Lindstrom admits to preferring to play on the perimeter, but it was the influence of those veterans that helped him understand the importance of making plays closer to the net.
“I wasn’t always a hard player, but they always pushed me,” Lindstrom said. “I definitely implemented that into my game.”
In a season with many new faces on the roster, Lindstrom is a player Foguth and his staff know they can depend on for any situation.
“He does a little bit of everything,” Foguth said of Lindstrom. “He has the ability to put up points. I wouldn’t say he’s necessarily a goal scorer, but he does a good job of putting his teammates in good spots and defensively is a really smart, reliable guy.”
Chippewa is coming off a 2-1 shootout defeat at Austin last Friday. The Steel jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period on Spencer Cox’s first goal of the year, the first time in seven games the Steel scored first. Chippewa held the lead until the third period when the Bruins tied the score in a game that ultimately went to a shootout where Lindstrom netted the team’s lone goal in a 2-1 loss.
“I thought that was the best game this group has played since we’ve been together,” Foguth said of the game. “So that was the positive we take of it. It was definitely a little deflating for them because I thought they deserved better in terms of winning a hockey game and they did a heck of a job with the penalties they had to kill the way they had to play.”
The two goals allowed tied the fewest given up in a single game this season and despite losing five of its first six games since returning to action at the end of December, the players and team are encouraged about the direction they are heading.
“I think every game we’re getting a step in the right direction and like coach always says, we’re finding ways to score, we’re finding ways to lock down on D,” Lindstrom said. “Our goalies are getting better, we’re all getting better. We just need to find the way to stick with the lead.”
