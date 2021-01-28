NAHL: Do-it-all forward Lindstrom stays busy for Chippewa Steel

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a season with many new faces on the roster, Lindstrom is a player Foguth and his staff know they can depend on for any situation.

“He does a little bit of everything,” Foguth said of Lindstrom. “He has the ability to put up points. I wouldn’t say he’s necessarily a goal scorer, but he does a good job of putting his teammates in good spots and defensively is a really smart, reliable guy.”

Chippewa is coming off a 2-1 shootout defeat at Austin last Friday. The Steel jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period on Spencer Cox’s first goal of the year, the first time in seven games the Steel scored first. Chippewa held the lead until the third period when the Bruins tied the score in a game that ultimately went to a shootout where Lindstrom netted the team’s lone goal in a 2-1 loss.

“I thought that was the best game this group has played since we’ve been together,” Foguth said of the game. “So that was the positive we take of it. It was definitely a little deflating for them because I thought they deserved better in terms of winning a hockey game and they did a heck of a job with the penalties they had to kill the way they had to play.”