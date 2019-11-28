But the first-year defenseman for the Chippewa Steel has made significant strides and is seeing more playing time for the team entering this week’s home series against Springfield on Friday and Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Druskinis has registered five points in 20 games during his first season with the Steel. The Hartland, Michigan, native played forward in high school but has transitioned to defense.
“When we went and watched him this summer and saw him at some camps, that’s what stood out to us most. He plays with a lot of confidence, and what I mean by that is he loves to run around and use his speed to his advantage and that’s what we’ve been waiting to see as the season has gone on,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said. “I’ve thought the last couple weekends have been the best hockey he’s played.”
Druskinis has scored two of his five points over the team’s last three games, including his first North American Hockey League goal last Friday in Chippewa’s 6-3 loss at Aberdeen. Druskinis scored at the nine-minute, 13-second mark of the third period on an assist from Jaden Grant and Luke Farthing.
“I’ve never felt like that before,” Druskinis said of scoring his first NAHL goal. “I jumped out of my shoes basically I was so excited. That meant a lot to me.”
Druskinis classifies himself as an “offensive defenseman,” but his improvement on defense is what has helped him take on a bigger role this winter.
“I had to take a real big step coming into this league,” Druskinis said. “I’m real hard on myself about that. I feel like I’ve taken a big step and stepped up my D game.”
Druskinis is the second youngest player on the team but is finding his way in a league that generally favors older players.
“Those young guys don’t always get those opportunities, so with him he’s gotten opportunities and he’s starting to take advantage of them,” Foguth said.
Foguth and Druskinis have had several film-watching sessions focused on the rookie’s defense.
“It’s experience. It’s just playing games,” Foguth said of Druskinis’ defense. “Whether it’s him or somebody else, you take the good with the bad. He brings a lot of good stuff to the table but there might be times where you just chalk it up as a rookie mistake because he’s young.”
After six straight road games the Steel are happy to be home for the first time since the start of the month. Overall, the team has lost seven of its last eight games and currently sits fourth in the Midwest Division standings, one point behind Janesville in third place. Chippewa swept Springfield in a weekend series on Oct. 11 and 12 and is looking to get back on track before a week off. The defense has struggled in recent weeks, but continued improvement from Druskinis and others would be a big step towards Chippewa returning to its winning ways from earlier in the year.
“I’m an offensive defenseman, not afraid to get into the play,” Druskinis said. “I can play defense, too, so it’s a new part of my game that I think has gotten better.”
