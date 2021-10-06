NAHL: Eau Claire Memorial grad Kelly carving out role with Chippewa Steel

It didn't take Joe Kelly long to notice the difference between high school hockey and the North American Hockey League.

But the Eau Claire Memorial graduate has worked through that early introduction to make an impact in his first season with the Chippewa Steel as the Steel prepare for home games against the Springfield Jr. Blues this Friday and Saturday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The rookie forward Kelly has played in seven of Chippewa's nine games so far with zero points but seven shots on goal.

“I really like Joe," Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said of Kelly, "his compete level, his energy. He’s always really engaged. Obviously coming from high school hockey the jump is pretty big. But he’s eager. You can always tell he’s engaged and listening in what we’re talking about (with) film, practices and drills. I think he’s got a lot of room to grow.”

Kelly logged 57 goals and 72 assists in 628 games across three seasons with Eau Claire Memorial before graduating last spring. He scored 16 goals and assisted on 24 others in 2020-21 in earning unanimous Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State first team honors. The forward was selected in the fifth round of the NAHL Entry Draft this summer and came to camp with his sites set on earning a job, but noticed the uptick in skill and speed from everyone right away.

“It’s a lot faster, a lot bigger guys," Kelly said of playing the NAHL. "I had a little experience two years ago playing in Sioux City (in the USHL) but so it’s similar to that, but playing a full season now is a big step.”

Kelly played in four games with the Sioux City Musketeers of the Tier I United States Hockey League in 2019-20 while he was still in high school.

“I think the game is happening for a lot of guys, just not used to having to process that quickly and obviously we’re asking them to within some team structure," Mignone said. "Some of these better players at the high school level are just allowed to just play how they want to it’s just a bit more free flowing and cerebral. Now we’re asking them to be part of the team and within the structure of the team and have responsibilities within that structure and be accountable for those things.

"That takes some time and I think he’s done a good job in making sure his compete level is high. A lot of good things happen if you compete hard every shift.”

Kelly was scratched from the lineup for a pair of games at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minn. last month but otherwise has logged minutes for the Steel as the team is off to a 5-4 start. The forward said he's been focused on being a productive player on both ends of the ice and doing his best to help his squad in any way he can.

“I think showing up to practice every day and hitting the weight room and getting used to all that, trying to get better every day has kind of helped me solidify my spot in the lineup now," Kelly said.

Last Sunday Kelly got to see former foes on the ice in action at Chippewa Area Ice Arena when the University of Wisconsin squared off with the University of Minnesota-Duluth in a men's hockey scrimmage. Eau Claire natives and former Eau Claire North stars Sam Stange and Zach Urdahl and Altoona native Daniel Laatsch were in action for the Badgers, three big examples of players that are where so many players in the NAHL want to be one day.

“It’s cool to see guys from the area, just knowing it is possible to get to that Division I level," Kelly said.

Chippewa opened last week's slate of games against Anchorage with a 4-3 victory on Thursday before falling by scores of 5-2 and 7-1, two games Mignone referred to as 'clunkers'. The coach said the team met on Monday to sort out the shortcomings from those losses and said he's seeing a much more focused team entering this week's matchups with Springfield. The Jr. Blues opted out of last season for COVID-19 related reasons but are off to a 6-2 start to the season, good for second place in the Midwest Division with 12 points as the Steel sit in sixth just two points back of the Blues.

This weekend's two games are the last home games for the Steel until the end of the month. Chippewa is set to embark on a two-week trip to Alaska next week before returning home to host the Minnesota Wilderness and Minnesota Magicians at the end of the month.

“We talked about some things and we addressed some things and Springfield they’re off to a great start. Even though they didn’t play last year they have a lot of veteran North American Hockey league players," Mignone said. "They play fast, they play hard and it’s going to be a dogfight. It’s going to be a test but I feel like we’re refocused a little bit. I feel we thought we were already in the playoffs after seven games so to let these guys understand where we’re at and it’s a process, you’ve got be focused every day.

"You’ve got to be ready to give your best and your 100 percent every day or else you’re going to lose.”

