The long and winding junior hockey road has carried Dawson Schwengler back to the Chippewa Valley.
Schwengler, an Eau Claire Memorial graduate, is back in the area as a part of the Chippewa Steel. He joined the team last week and is already making an impact on the backline. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defenseman was acquired in a trade from Johnstown last week and arrived two days before Chippewa’s weekend series with Kenai River. By Saturday, Schwengler was in the lineup, helping the Steel earn their fourth straight victory in a 5-0 triumph to complete the weekend sweep of the Brown Bears.
“It’s a great experience getting to come back home,” Schwengler said. “That whole buzz from going down and playing in front of your home school and playing in front of your family and friends is back just because I get to live at home and family gets to come to games and don’t have to buy plane tickets to come watch.”
As an Old Abe, Schwengler tallied 44 goals and 56 assists over four seasons that included four trips to the state tournament. Schwengler was an all-state honorable mention as a forward his junior year before earning first team honors as a defenseman in his senior campaign while also being a finalist for the state player of the year award from the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association.
The son of longtime Eau Claire Memorial coach Mike Schwengler, Dawson comes from a hockey loving family that he says “eats and sleeps” the sport.
But after graduating high school, Dawson’s future with hockey was uncertain. He went undrafted and untendered and didn’t know if hockey was something he’d be able to continue playing. Schwengler attended a tryout camp with the Janesville Jets, fully aware it could be the last time he stepped on the ice as a competitive player.
“It’s definitely a nervous experience because you’re thinking if I don’t make this team, hockey could be done for me right here,” Schwengler said. “It definitely adds into it, fuels the fire that you go out and play with a little extra edge.”
Schwengler made the Jets for the 2017-18 season but played sparingly before parting ways with the team after a coaching change. Once again, Schwengler was unsure of what his hockey future held. He made his way to Canada to play in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, the same league Mike played in after his high school career.
Schwengler found his footing with the Camrose Kodiaks, registering 12 points in 44 games during the 2017-18 season before breaking out with five goals, 29 assists and 34 total points in 51 games last season.
Schwengler’s ability to generate offense was one of the main reasons the Steel acquired him, giving the team another potent option among its defenders.
“For us, I think it was offensively he put up a good number up the Alberta junior league. Not to say we aren’t confident in our defensemen here to put up points, but it’s always nice to add to that,” Chippewa Steel coach Carter Foguth said of Schwengler.
Schwengler returned stateside with the Johnstown Tomahawks, contributing a pair of assists in six games before being acquired by the Steel.
“Players at this level are so fast and so smart. With playing in high school you can get away with making some mistakes, but at this level you have to be as close to perfect as you can otherwise it’s probably not going to work out,” Schwengler said.
Dawson has jumped in with a Steel team off to a 6-2-0-0 and sitting atop the Midwest Division entering this weekend’s series with the Springfield Jr. Blues. Schwengler has gotten up to speed quickly, the result of his high hockey IQ that stems from his family background with the sport as well as his demeanor and experience.
“I’ve never had a problem with making friends or jumping into a program, I’ve went through the same stuff they have throughout my career so I know what they’ve gone through,” Schwengler said of joining the team. “I know how hard they work so I wouldn’t ever jump in and expect to be a big part right away. I think getting in and getting to know the guys, they’re a great group and it should be a fun year.”
Chippewa owns a two-point lead over Fairbanks and Kenai River in the Midwest Division standings and the team’s offense has been a big reason why. The Steel have scored 31 goals in eight games, the second most in the league among teams that have played eight contests so far. The team’s plus-15 scoring differential is third among all teams in the league.
Chippewa has another off week after Friday and Saturday’s games with Springfield, so Foguth’s message this week has been to stay hungry.
“The message to them for the week is don’t be satisfied and that’s straight forward,” Foguth said. “We’ve gotten off to a great start. I want them to be happy and they should be proud of what they’ve done but at the end of the day we’re eight games into the season so there’s a lot of hockey left to be played.”
The Steel have showcased a high-octane offense early in the season and Schwengler, a player who spent his high school days dressing in the visitors locker room at Chippewa Area Ice Arena, is happy his path has led him home.
“There’s no straight path. It’s going to be twists and turns, you’re going to have ups and downs but as long as you keep working hard and keep trucking you should be fine,” Schwengler said.