NAHL Entry Draft: Chi-Hi grad Lindstrom happy to be heading north after being drafted by Kenai

Scouts were keeping an eye on Lindstrom throughout his final year with the Cardinals.

“Playing juniors was always something — especially in the later years of high school — that I’ve dreamed of and strived for, that’s for sure,” Lindstrom said. “I didn’t think that an opportunity like this would come about but during the season I had a few NA3(HL) teams looking at me and I heard NAHL scouts were interested as well. But to see that happen (Tuesday) was pretty special for me. It was pretty exciting to see.”

Lindstrom has been around hockey his whole life and although he’s also played football, soccer and baseball, he always considers the ice to be his home. His father Karl was a member of state qualifying teams during longtime Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker’s early years in the late 1980s.

“It’s pretty much been my whole life honestly, growing up until this point and going forward it’s still going to be a big part of my life,” Lindstrom said of playing hockey. “We’re pretty much just a hockey family. We have three kids and we play hockey. My dad’s been a big help. He’s supported me through everything. He’s never told me to be the best player on the ice but he wants me to work my hardest.”