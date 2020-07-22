NAHL Entry Draft: Chi-Hi grad Lindstrom happy to be heading north after being drafted by Kenai

Isaac Lindstrom didn’t start as a junior hockey prospect.
But he sure worked his way into becoming one.
Lindstrom helped lead the Chi-Hi boys hockey program back to the state tournament for the first time since 1999 earlier this year and now knows the next step in his hockey odyssey as the forward was drafted by the Kenai River Brown Bears in the North American Hockey League Entry Draft on Tuesday.
The Chippewa Steel addressed the offense as expected in Tuesday’s North American Hockey Leag…
“I know they talked to me a couple weekends ago, I was down to a few camps the last few weeks and they were really good people to meet,” Lindstrom said of being drafted by Kenai. “(They) took me under their wing so to say but as far as I know (Kenai is) up in Alaska. I don’t know much about there, but it seems like a fun place, a fun opportunity and I really appreciate them taking a chance on me.
“They obviously have a lot of faith taking me that high in the draft and I appreciate that a lot so I’ve got a lot of work to do. (I) still have to prove myself.”
The 5-foot-11 Lindstrom was selected in the third round with the 57th overall pick by the Brown Bears, one of two NAHL teams located in Alaska. Lindstrom is coming off a strong senior season with the Cardinals where he scored a team-high 34 goals while adding 22 assists for 56 total points in 28 games.
Lindstrom has 60 goals, 55 assists and 115 total points across 104 total games in four seasons for Chi-Hi and this past year earned first team All-Big Rivers Conference and Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State honorable mention honors. He broke through during his junior season with 17 goals and 24 assists and entered the last offseason eager to take the next step.
Prep Boys Hockey: Chi-Hi's Fixmer named to Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State first team
Chi-Hi sophomore goaltender Bridger Fixmer has been named to the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State first team for the 2019-20 season. Teammates Isaac Lindstrom, Blake Trippler and Isaac Frenette were selected to the team as honorable mentions.
Then a soon-to-be senior, Lindstrom took part in an offseason camp hosted by the Chippewa Steel last summer in Chippewa Falls and followed by playing for the Janesville Junior Jets U18 team — experiences that helped set up his stellar senior season by giving him a better idea of what junior hockey was all about while assisting him to develop into a better goal scorer.
“The Steel camp was definitely a good experience,” Lindstrom said. “It was a lot faster, a lot better guys than I was used to playing with for sure. But it definitely did help.”
Lindstrom and a veteran Chi-Hi team came into the 2019-20 season with high expectations and came through in a big way, pushing through the most difficult sectional in the state with wins over Eau Claire North and state-ranked Wausau West and Hudson along the way to advance to the state tournament for the first time in the 21st century. The Cardinals fell to eventual state champion Verona in double overtime 1-0 in the Division 1 state semifinals and in the months since the run to Madison, Lindstrom has started to fully grasp what he and his teammates accomplished.
“During quarantine and being stuck at home all that time I definitely had a lot of time to sit back and reflect,” Lindstrom said of his senior season. “I caught myself watching some of the highlights, especially the end of the (sectional final) game versus Hudson. I guess it didn’t hit me until a few months later but it was definitely something special and I had a lot of fun going through it and I hope that they can continue to do that next year because it’s a fun experience and I want everyone to take part in that.”
Scouts were keeping an eye on Lindstrom throughout his final year with the Cardinals.
“Playing juniors was always something — especially in the later years of high school — that I’ve dreamed of and strived for, that’s for sure,” Lindstrom said. “I didn’t think that an opportunity like this would come about but during the season I had a few NA3(HL) teams looking at me and I heard NAHL scouts were interested as well. But to see that happen (Tuesday) was pretty special for me. It was pretty exciting to see.”
Lindstrom has been around hockey his whole life and although he’s also played football, soccer and baseball, he always considers the ice to be his home. His father Karl was a member of state qualifying teams during longtime Chi-Hi coach Scott Parker’s early years in the late 1980s.
Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 State Semifinals Notebook: The next generation of Chi-Hi players hits ice at state tournament
MADISON — The Chi-Hi boys hockey team took the ice at the state tournament for the first tim…
“It’s pretty much been my whole life honestly, growing up until this point and going forward it’s still going to be a big part of my life,” Lindstrom said of playing hockey. “We’re pretty much just a hockey family. We have three kids and we play hockey. My dad’s been a big help. He’s supported me through everything. He’s never told me to be the best player on the ice but he wants me to work my hardest.”
Lindstrom will head north next month for training camp in preparation for the upcoming season. And while the specifics of what the 2020-21 season might look like still aren’t know, Lindstrom is excited for the opportunity. Kenai is in the same division as the Steel, meaning the former Chi-Hi star could return to Chippewa Area Ice Arena this winter as a member of the opposition.
The standout forward said his journey into the junior hockey ranks shows that it’s not always how you start that ultimately determines where you will go.
“Chances don’t always fall in your lap,” Lindstrom said. “I know for me there weren’t scouts and coaches all over me at first, I had to go out there, put myself out there, put a little bit of my own money into the pool to go to these camps and put my name out there.
“It took a lot of hard work and I feel just not getting down on yourself, getting better and continuing to improve every day (are important).”
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Chi-Hi boys hockey vs Verona at Division 1 state semifinals 3-6-20
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!