NAHL Entry Draft: Chippewa Steel focus on forwards, Kenai River selects Chi-Hi graduate Lindstrom

The Chippewa Steel addressed the offense as expected in Tuesday's North American Hockey League Entry Draft while a Chi-Hi graduate was chosen by another NAHL squad.

Chippewa used its first four picks of the draft on forwards and seven of its 11 overall selections in an effort to help find new scorers with many of the team's top point getters from last season moving on.

Elsewhere in the draft Chi-Hi graduate Isaac Lindstrom was selected in the third round with the 57th pick overall by the Kenai River Brown Bears. Lindstrom wrapped up his senior season with the Cardinals last season, scoring 31 goals and assisting on 20 others in 24 games in helping Chi-Hi advance to the state tournament for the first time since 1999 as the Cardinals captured a Division 1 sectional championship.

Lindstrom was a Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention selection.

The 5-foot-11 forward Lindstrom was chosen by one of Chippewa's Midwest Division rivals with the Brown Bears, the team that finished in third place in last year's shortened season, two points back of the Steel in second place.