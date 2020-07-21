NAHL Entry Draft: Chippewa Steel focus on forwards, Kenai River selects Chi-Hi graduate Lindstrom

The Chippewa Steel addressed the offense as expected in Tuesday's North American Hockey League Entry Draft while a Chi-Hi graduate was chosen by another NAHL squad.
Chippewa used its first four picks of the draft on forwards and seven of its 11 overall selections in an effort to help find new scorers with many of the team's top point getters from last season moving on.
Elsewhere in the draft Chi-Hi graduate Isaac Lindstrom was selected in the third round with the 57th pick overall by the Kenai River Brown Bears. Lindstrom wrapped up his senior season with the Cardinals last season, scoring 31 goals and assisting on 20 others in 24 games in helping Chi-Hi advance to the state tournament for the first time since 1999 as the Cardinals captured a Division 1 sectional championship.
Lindstrom was a Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association All-State Honorable Mention selection.
The 5-foot-11 forward Lindstrom was chosen by one of Chippewa's Midwest Division rivals with the Brown Bears, the team that finished in third place in last year's shortened season, two points back of the Steel in second place.
Forward Cy LeClerc was the top pick of the draft for Chippewa, chosen at pick 16. LeClerc, a Brentwood, N.H. native, scored 22 goals with 33 assists for 55 total points across 50 games during the 2019-20 season with the Islanders Hockey Club of the United State Premier Hockey League.
Fellow forward Jackson Hughes was Chippewa's next selection at pick 36 in the second round. Most recently Jackson finished with 31 total points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 59 games for the Victory Honda AAA team in Plymouth, Mich. Matthew Babinski (round 3, pick 70), Branden Piku (round 4, pick 87), Thomas Stift (round 9, pick 232), Joe Martin (round 11, pick 286) and Chase LeClerc (round 12, pick 313) were the team's other forwards selected. Defensemen Jakob Karpa (round 7, pick 178), Parker Larson (round 8, pick 205), Klim Georgiev (round 10, pick 259), Thomas Broten (round 13, pick 340) were the team's drafted defenders.
The Steel's top two scorers from a season ago (Connor Szmul and Jacob Dirks) are moving on to play in college while third-leading scorer Killian Kiecker-Olson was drafted in the USHL Draft and could also be leaving.
“So losing potentially three of our top scorers for us, we’re specifically looking to replace some of our scoring and some of our forwards that we’re going to be losing,” Foguth said of focusing on forwards prior to the draft.
Chippewa will be back on the ice later this week as the team is hosting its main camp from Thursday through Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Austin Bruins at Chippewa Steel 1-25-20
