NAHL: Improving Chippewa Steel unfazed by upcoming road-heavy schedule

“Thursday I thought we played well,” Foguth said. “Friday I thought we got what we deserved in terms of losing 5-1, we didn’t play well then Saturday I thought we played a really good hockey game and obviously we’d like the two points but we played well and right now that’s what we’re looking for.

“That’s big going up against a very, very good hockey team. They’re first place for a reason. We’ll take that and hopefully build off it.”

The Jets enter this week with a 17-8-2-0 record, one point behind the Magicians for first place in the Midwest and are the hottest team in the division with eight wins in their last 10 games. Janesville has won two of three early-season matchups in the series with Chippewa scoring a 4-1 win in the most recent matchup on Feb. 25.

From there the Steel will return home before three games in three days against the Wilderness for the weekend. Minnesota is 12-17-1-1 and fourth in the Central Division standings, most recently losing all four games last week with each game decided by two goals or fewer.

Connor McGrath and Ethan Janda each scored twice across the three games last week and Berk Berkeliev stopped 57 of 61 shots faced in his two games between the pipes.