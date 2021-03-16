NAHL: Improving Chippewa Steel unfazed by upcoming road-heavy schedule

A unique challenge awaits the Chippewa Steel this week.
But it’s one the North American Hockey League team is eager to face as the Steel play four games this week, starting with a road game on Wednesday in Janesville against the rival Jets. From there Chippewa faces off against the Minnesota Wilderness on three consecutive nights from Friday through Sunday with a Saturday night home game bookended by two trips to Cloquet, Minnesota on Friday and Sunday.
It will be the busiest week of games for the Steel thus far this season as the team is coming off three games against the top team in the Midwest Division with a win, lose and shootout defeat to the Minnesota Magicians last week.
“It’s a little bit different. But for us we just look at it as the opportunity just to play games,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said of the busy week. “With the COVID season we’re just happy to be playing games whether they’re Wednesday or Sunday or whatever. I know the guys are excited to play games and not so much practice and get into more consistency wise.”
Chippewa doubled up the Magicians 4-2 last Thursday before being roughed up in a 5-1 loss on Friday and capped the week with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Magicians on Saturday. Overall the Steel are 6-4-0-1 in their last 11 games and Foguth said the team played more good games than bad ones last week.
“Thursday I thought we played well,” Foguth said. “Friday I thought we got what we deserved in terms of losing 5-1, we didn’t play well then Saturday I thought we played a really good hockey game and obviously we’d like the two points but we played well and right now that’s what we’re looking for.
“That’s big going up against a very, very good hockey team. They’re first place for a reason. We’ll take that and hopefully build off it.”
The Jets enter this week with a 17-8-2-0 record, one point behind the Magicians for first place in the Midwest and are the hottest team in the division with eight wins in their last 10 games. Janesville has won two of three early-season matchups in the series with Chippewa scoring a 4-1 win in the most recent matchup on Feb. 25.
From there the Steel will return home before three games in three days against the Wilderness for the weekend. Minnesota is 12-17-1-1 and fourth in the Central Division standings, most recently losing all four games last week with each game decided by two goals or fewer.
Connor McGrath and Ethan Janda each scored twice across the three games last week and Berk Berkeliev stopped 57 of 61 shots faced in his two games between the pipes.
Chippewa also is beginning a road-heavy portion of the schedule with 15 of its next 18 games away from home through the beginning of the month of May. A two-week road trip to Alaska previously scheduled for the end of March and beginning of April with games against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and Kenai River Brown Bears has been changed to face those foes, but at their temporary homes in Minnesota.
Business is starting to pick up for the Chippewa Steel.
The schedule gets busier and tougher as Chippewa will travel approximately 1,100 miles round trip this week.
But that doesn’t bother the Steel, as they’re happy to see it instead of the alternative, something Chippewa faced in November and December when several teams in the league had a schedule shutdown.
“They’re good teams we’re playing and we’re going on the road so that makes it even harder,” Foguth said of this week. “But we’re at a point right now where we just need to find ways to win games and that’s one game at a time, one day at a time. We’re not looking ahead right now. We’re looking forward to Wednesday and hopefully getting the job done and then move onto the next day from there.”