NAHL: Improving defense leading Chippewa Steel's surge

The Chippewa Steel are heating up.

And their defense is a big reason why.

The North American Hockey League team has won four of its last six games overall entering this week’s action and a primary reason is the team’s improving defense.

Chippewa is coming off a 4-1 victory at Janesville last Thursday and recently have done a better job of keeping foes out of the net. Chippewa has allowed more than three goals just once during that stretch with a combination of play between the pipes and defense in front of the net as the primary reason for the improvement.

Goaltender Berk Berkeliev has been strong for the Steel since being acquired by trade from the New Jersey Titans last month, posting a 4-2 record in his first six games for Chippewa with a 2.50 goals against average and a 91.1 save percentage. But the defense in front of Berkeliev has allowed 28 shots or fewer allowed in four of the last six games.

“It goes hand-in-hand,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said of the defensive improvement. “Obviously Berk has done a great job since he got here, kind of giving us a spark and making some big saves for us and keeping us in hockey games. I also think it’s gone hand-in-hand that guys have done a good job in front of him in terms of helping him out defensively.”

