NAHL: Improving defense leading Chippewa Steel's surge

The Chippewa Steel are heating up.
And their defense is a big reason why.
The North American Hockey League team has won four of its last six games overall entering this week’s action and a primary reason is the team’s improving defense.
Chippewa is coming off a 4-1 victory at Janesville last Thursday and recently have done a better job of keeping foes out of the net. Chippewa has allowed more than three goals just once during that stretch with a combination of play between the pipes and defense in front of the net as the primary reason for the improvement.
Goaltender Berk Berkeliev has been strong for the Steel since being acquired by trade from the New Jersey Titans last month, posting a 4-2 record in his first six games for Chippewa with a 2.50 goals against average and a 91.1 save percentage. But the defense in front of Berkeliev has allowed 28 shots or fewer allowed in four of the last six games.
“It goes hand-in-hand,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said of the defensive improvement. “Obviously Berk has done a great job since he got here, kind of giving us a spark and making some big saves for us and keeping us in hockey games. I also think it’s gone hand-in-hand that guys have done a good job in front of him in terms of helping him out defensively.”
The pride of defense doesn’t just come from the team’s defensemen, but also from the forwards as players have bought into the idea of needing to do more than just score to win games.
“Obviously everybody wants to go and create offense and score goals and all that stuff but you have to have guys as a team buy into limiting the opponent’s scoring chances against,” Foguth said.
Chippewa continues a stretch heavy on home games this week by hosting the Austin Bruins on Wednesday before welcoming the Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Friday to Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
The Steel played six of eight games at home in February with two road games at in-state rival Janesville. Four of the team’s next five games are at home before the schedule gets more road heavy later in the month.
Austin has won all three meetings with Chippewa including a 6-3 win on Feb. 18 while the Steel took two of three games with the Ice Dogs last month. Fairbanks enters this week one position above the Steel in the Midwest Division standings with eight more games played than the Steel after Chippewa took a month-plus break from action in November and December.
With two different foes coming to town, Foguth said the team won’t spend much time breaking down either opponent outside of some video work on their power-play tenancies. Instead the team will continue to look at itself and work to continue improving and piling up points as the Steel have been able to do in recent weeks.
“It’s a quick turnaround so whether it’s the Wednesday game or the Friday game there’s not a lot of time to throw stuff at them so we focus on our own stuff,” Foguth said.