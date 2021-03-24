NAHL: Injuries create additional playing time opportunities for Chippewa Steel roster

As players get the chance for additional ice time in the coming weeks, Foguth said he’s looking for players who compete at a high level with hard work and those that do the things they’re supposed to within the team’s offensive and defensive systems.

“Obviously we want to win games but it’s a good response considering what happened Wednesday and on top of that we’ve got seven guys that are out the next handful of weeks with injury so we’ve been just hammered with that in the lineup,” Foguth said. “To be able to go out there and be within one goal with the Wilderness in all three games was a good all-around team effort.

“We were close to taking some of those so we’ll take the positives out of that.”

Chippewa now shifts gears to face the Ice Dogs on Friday and Saturday. Previously this week was scheduled to begin a two-week stretch in Alaska for the Steel to play the Ice Dogs and Kenai River Brown Bears. But the two Alaska-based teams have been playing in Minnesota recently and will do so for matchups with Chippewa this week and next.