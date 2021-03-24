NAHL: Injuries create additional playing time opportunities for Chippewa Steel roster

Opportunity has arose for the Chippewa Steel.
The North American Hockey League team has been bitten by the injury bug in recent games and entering two games this week on the road against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, those absences will provide other members of the roster with additional opportunities to make an impact.
“Any kid regardless of what the level is, that’s all they’re looking for is a good opportunity,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said. “Sometimes it doesn’t come along and sometimes it does and this is the perfect scenario where we’re short on bodies. We’re going to have some guys that haven’t played a bunch to play for us and play in different situations. This is their opportunity to show us what they’ve got.”
Last week’s busy schedule of games got off to an inauspicious start as the Steel dropped an 8-1 contest at Janesville on March 17. But following an off day the team put together much strong efforts in three games to end the week. All three matchups were losses, but each came by one goal against the Minnesota Wilderness on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Newcomer Zach Maillette made an impact in his first week of action with the team, scoring a goal in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss in just his second game after moving up from the NA3HL’s New Ulm Steel where he scored 10 goals and added five assists in 32 games played.
As players get the chance for additional ice time in the coming weeks, Foguth said he’s looking for players who compete at a high level with hard work and those that do the things they’re supposed to within the team’s offensive and defensive systems.
“Obviously we want to win games but it’s a good response considering what happened Wednesday and on top of that we’ve got seven guys that are out the next handful of weeks with injury so we’ve been just hammered with that in the lineup,” Foguth said. “To be able to go out there and be within one goal with the Wilderness in all three games was a good all-around team effort.
“We were close to taking some of those so we’ll take the positives out of that.”
Chippewa now shifts gears to face the Ice Dogs on Friday and Saturday. Previously this week was scheduled to begin a two-week stretch in Alaska for the Steel to play the Ice Dogs and Kenai River Brown Bears. But the two Alaska-based teams have been playing in Minnesota recently and will do so for matchups with Chippewa this week and next.
That will create a simpler travel situation for Chippewa in those two weeks with Fairbanks currently stationed in Marshall, Minn. and playing its games out of Red Baron Arena. Normally Chippewa’s trips to Alaska involved a 3 a.m. wake-up call to get the team on the road to the Twin Cities for a 7 a.m. flight to Seattle where following a layover the team will catch another flight to Fairbanks before busing to either Alaska location to start the loop of games. The Steel are scheduled to make a two-week excursion to Alaska near the end of April for three games with Kenai River on April 23-25 and two against Fairbanks on April 30-May 1.
The NAHL also announced earlier this week a third team would be added in Alaska beginning next season with the creation of the Anchorage Wolverines, who will join the Steel in the Midwest Division.
Fairbanks brings a 16-16-1-1 record into the week, good for third place in the Midwest Division standings. The Ice Dogs have won three games in a row with victories in recent weeks over the Brown Bears. Chippewa (8-16-2-2) and Fairbanks have split their first four matchups of the season with the Ice Dogs scoring a 4-2 win in the most recent matchup on March 5.
Chippewa is currently in the early stages of a marathon stretch of games mostly on the road. Beginning with the March 17 matchup in Janesville, the Steel will play 15 out of 18 games away from Chippewa Area Ice Arena through the start of May with next month’s trip to Alaska serving as the capper to that busy period.