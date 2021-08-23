NAHL: Janda relieved of coaching, general manager duties for Chippewa Steel

The Chippewa Steel announced Monday that head coach and general manager Mike Janda has been relieved of his duties with the North American Hockey League club.

The dismissal of Janda comes as a result of the recent news of his suspension by USA Hockey.

“Due to the unfortunate decision, Mike Janda has been relieved of his duties. We wish him and his family nothing but the best,” team owner Kelly Kasik said in Monday’s press release.

Janda has received a two-year suspension for “fraudulent and misleading game reporting and scoresheet manipulation of non-eligible participants” dating back to when he coached the Jr. Sharks 18U AAA team prior to joining the Steel, according to USA Hockey.

The Steel’s search for a new coach is ongoing and information will be released later in the process. The team is scheduled to report for training camp this week, and assistant coaches Logan Murphy and Mike Fazio will lead until a new coach is hired.

Janda was hired by the Steel in April to replace Carter Foguth at the same time the team announced its sale to the Kasik family. Chippewa went 14-29-2-3 in a COVID-19 shortened 48-game season, its third in Chippewa Falls.