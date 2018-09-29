The Janesville Jets won both games of a two-game North American Hockey League series this weekend with the Chippewa Steel.
The Jets won the opening game in Janesville on Friday 2-1 before topping the Steel 5-1 on Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Jordon Halverson's go-ahead powerplay goal in the second period was the difference for Janesville in the first game. Camden Theising tied the game for the Steel early in the second period on an assist from Killian Kiecker-Olson and Tomas Vochozka.
Janesville's Justin Engelkes opened the scoring with a powerplay goal in the first period.
Owen Zdunski made 17 saves in net for the Steel.
Three goals in the third period by the Jets opened up what started as a 2-1 lead on the way to the sweep.
Theising opened the scoring for the Steel in the first minute of the second quarter on an assist from Vochozka and Matt Clark before the Jets scored twice in the second and three more times in the period to pull away.
Zdunski stopped 26 shots in net for the Steel.
Chippewa hits the road for a five-game trip with the first four coming in Alaska, beginning this Friday and Saturday at the Kenai River Brown Bears.
