Although he’s only 20 years old, Grant Reichenbacher is one of the ‘old guys’ on the Chippewa Steel this season.
In his third season of junior hockey, the Madison native has been using his experience to benefit the team by becoming a leader for the first-year North American Hockey League team.
“I’ve tried to take on more of a leadership role this year because I’m am older guy and that has kind of been transferring onto the ice as well,” Reichenbacher said. “It’s easy when you’re a leader off the ice and transfer over to the game you just try to lead by example and prove it that way.”
Reichenbacher spent the 2016-17 season split between the Lincoln Stars and Sioux Falls Stampede of the Tier I United States Hockey League. The following year he was once again playing for the Stampede before dropping down to the NAHL with the Coulee Region Chill in February of 2018.
When the Chill moved to Chippewa Falls, Reichenbacher made the trip too.
“I’ve played in a lot of other states and I’ve seen a lot of different communities and how they embrace the junior hockey world and seeing somewhere close to home like this embrace it is really cool and makes me proud to be from Wisconsin,” Reichenbacher said of how Chippewa Falls has welcomed the Steel.
His significant time in junior hockey has lend itself useful for a young roster filled with a number of first-year players. Reichenbacher has embraced the idea of being someone other players can look to for leadership.
“Especially being a first-year team, (I’m) just trying step up,” he said. “Coach Foguth talks about it all the time — just trying to set the tone, build the character here and make sure we build a process that kids want to be a part of from a leadership standpoint.”
Reichenbacher is fourth on the team with 18 points on the season, but he had gone a month in which he tallied just an assist. With two captains out due to injuries when the Steel traveled to Alaska to begin the second half of the season, Reichenbacher stepped up and totaled five points in the five games, including a two-goal game against Fairbanks.
“The guys not just like him, they also respect him,” Steel interim coach Carter Foguth said. “He has a good combination of guys like to be around him but at the same time they will also listen to him when he talks. He has that level of respect in the locker room and on the ice he works hard.”
Reichenbacher knew for years he was going to be a hockey player. Growing up in Madison he followed the Badgers hockey program closely. He was also influenced by a number of former Badgers with professional playing experience who resided in his neighborhood. That hockey culture pushed him to pursue the sport from an early age, first donning skates at four years old.
“I was born into and I’ve loved it since,” Reichenbacher said. “All of my neighbors played and everybody knew you were going to play hockey instead of something else.”
While he has totaled a lot of time on the ice, Reichenbacher’s next move has yet to be determined. Like many of his Chippewa teammates he is searching for a college commitment. As his time to secure his future in college playing hockey winds down, Reichenbacher has taken a new approach this year — enjoying the process.
“I think this year I’ve taken a ‘just enjoy it’ type of attitude and bust your butt and work as hard as you can,” he said. “Whatever happens, happens. I think trying to teach the guys, it’s a process. You’re not just going to get a commitment over a weekend. You’re going to talk to schools and then you won’t hear from them. There is a little bit of pressure but at the same time I’m just trying to enjoy it.”
The Steel still have hopes of making a playoff push this season. The top four teams in each division qualify for the postseason and at 12-26-1-1 the Steel remain 15 points behind the Springfield Jr. Blues — who currently sit in fourth in the Midwest Division — and two points behind Kenai River. The Steel have yet to face the Blues this season and all eight matchups between the teams happen over four consecutive weekend series starting March 8.
The process of narrowing the margin before the two teams meet head-to-head begins on Friday as the Steel host the Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Chippewa will then make the trip to Clouqet, Minn. the following day as the Wilderness host the Steel.
“I think just focusing on the details,” Reichenbacher said of what the team needs to do the rest of the season. “It’s one of those things where there is a timetable and we have to start stringing together some wins if we want to make a playoff push.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.