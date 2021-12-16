NAHL: Maintaining focus key for Chippewa Steel in last games before two-week break

The Chippewa Steel has had little down time since starting the season in August.

That changes after this week of North American Hockey League action as the Steel will have a two-week break that takes them into the new year. But before then, Chippewa has a pair of games against the Minnesota Magicians on Friday and Saturday with the first at home before hitting the road to cap the first half of the regular season.

Chippewa (15-14-0-1) is tied for the most games played in the league so far (30) and has had just one weekend off since starting the regular season in the first half of September. But before reaching the break, the Steel have a pair of games against a division foe close on their heels in the Midwest Division standings.

“It’s great to have another opportunity to get some points this weekend with another familiar opponent and just I think we’re all excited about the break but trying to keep everybody on task through the weekend," Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said.

Chippewa is coming off a pair of home defeats to division-leading Fairbanks last week, falling by scores of 7-2 and 3-0 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The losses moved the Steel back to fourth place in the Midwest Division with 31 points, three ahead of the Minnesota Magicians.

“We talked about Fairbanks being a perennial top-of-the-league, top-of-the-division kind of team and obviously Friday night wasn’t great," Mignone said of last weekend. "The game was a little closer than the score made it seem (on) Saturday night I thought we played hard, they get a short-handed goal a questionable goal with in my opinion zero seconds left on the clock and then an empty netter. (It was) realistically a one-goal game on Saturday night that could’ve went either way.”

Fairbanks owns the top spot in the division with 41 points, followed by Springfield in second with 38 points and Anchorage one point in front of Chippewa in third with 32 points.

The Magicians have won three of the first five matchups of the season so far against the Steel including a 6-2 win on Dec. 4. With two familiar foes squaring off again, Mignone said the most important thing isn't trying to gameplan for anything an opponent may throw their way but instead worrying about execution on their own end.

“Regardless of who we play, I think we want to play a certain way," Mignone said. "There’s some adjustment that we’ll make special team wise knowing some opponents but besides that not all that much (changes). Just trying to be good at what we do (is the focus).”

Following this week, the Steel will be off until returning to action on Saturday, Jan. 8 with a matchup at the Minnesota Wilderness. A busy first half of the season has the Steel in position to make a run at the team's first playoff berth since moving to Chippewa Falls in 2018. Veteran forwards Ethan Benz (11 goals, 17 assists), Jack Brown (nine goals, 14 assists) and Braden Lindstrom (six goals, 16 assists) lead the way for the team on offense while first-year forwards Joseph Grainda (nine goals, 11 assists), Nick Sajevic (seven goals, 13 assists) and Joe Kelly (10 goals, two assists) and defensemen Sam Frandina (one goal, 12 assists) and Parker Gnos (two goals, 10 assists) are among the top-10 scorers in their first seasons.

With that time off in mind, Mignone and his staff have emphasized focus this week as the team aims to earn points going into the break to set itself up better for the second half.

“I’m sure they’re excited to go home and see some family and some friends and stuff like that so I think whoever can keep the group more focused on the tasks are going to have the most success," Mignone said. "We’ve made that very evident from Monday that we want to focus six days of work to get through the weekend.”

