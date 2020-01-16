It’s hard to be the new guy.
But Connor McGrath has found a way to quickly fit in with his new Chippewa Steel teammates.
The Chicago native has scored four goals in his last three games as Chippewa heads into a weekend road series at Springfield this Friday and Saturday. McGrath joined the team on Dec. 12 and has played six games total with the Steel. The 6-foot forward had a pair of shots on goal in his first games against the Minnesota Magicians on Dec. 13 and 14. He scored his first North American Hockey League goals on Jan. 4 in his team’s 6-2 victory over the Magicians, scoring twice in the second period as the Steel pulled away after trailing after the first period 2-1.
McGrath added two more goals in his team’s most recent win, a 5-1 triumph in Janesville last Saturday.
“We have guys that are normally playing some big minutes for us that are out, so anytime you get contributions especially from new guys and guys that haven’t played a lot that helps you out big time,” Chippewa Steel coach Carter Foguth said of McGrath’s contributions.
McGrath credited his teammates for welcoming him and being able to quickly build a bond with his linemates as reasons for early success.
“Everybody was warm, welcoming, warm-hearted, and everybody accepted me right away, which I feel made a real nice, easy transition from going from where I was to coming here,” McGrath said.
The 18-year old McGrath joined the Steel after playing high school hockey at Cranbrook boarding school in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. McGrath has done a fair amount of traveling as he pursues his hockey dreams but has been able to stay in the Midwest while doing so.
“It’s not like I’m traveling all the way down to Louisiana or out to Maine or something,” McGrath said. “I’m fairly local to my hometown, and that’s nice.”
McGrath’s parents have been able to watch him play online since joining the Steel and might be able to make the drive north see him in person in the coming weeks. Chippewa has won seven of its last eight overall, and though he hasn’t been with the team long, McGrath can see why the team has been successful this season.
“Everybody is pulling the rope in the same direction. We’re all striving toward the same goal, which is really helpful,” McGrath said. “A lot of teams (I’ve played on in the past) we’ve had a lot of stars but no constellations. But here we’ve got a bunch of constellations because we’re all pulling in the same direction.”
The speed of the game has been the biggest change for McGrath to get used to since jumping into the NAHL, a process that is ongoing.
“At AAA you have a couple seconds once you get the puck to pick your head up and look but here you have to pick your head up before you get the puck because as soon as you touch the puck somebody’s coming, and they’re trying to put you through the boards,” McGrath said.
Last weekend’s sweep of Janesville helped Chippewa put more distance on the Jets for third place in the Midwest Division while gaining ground on Fairbanks and Kenai at the top of the division.
“We try to make it as a family atmosphere around here. We’re here for each other, and that’s no different for guys that we bring in,” Foguth said. “As soon as they come in and they’re on the team, they’re part of that family.”
After this weekend’s road series, the Steel play their next five games at home with games against Austin and the Minnesota Wilderness.
Chippewa has been banged up with injuries in recent months, so any contributions they can get from new places are greatly appreciated. McGrath has been able to step into a new league and immediately help out a team with postseason aspirations.
“I love this place,” McGrath said. “It’s really nice to be here.”