NAHL: Midwest Division leading Fairbanks Ice Dogs come to down for showdown with Chippewa Steel

Fresh on the heels of a rare opportunity, the Chippewa Steel are quickly faced with another.

The Midwest Division-leading Fairbanks Ice Dogs come to town for a pair of North American Hockey League matchups on Friday and Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The two matchups give the Steel (15-12-0-1) a chance to gain ground on the Ice Dogs (18-8-0-1). The Ice dogs sit at the top of the division with 37 points, followed by Springfield and Chippewa at 35 and 31 points, respectively.

Fairbanks has won four games in a row coming off a two-game sweep of the Minnesota Wilderness last week and are in the middle of a month-plus road trip in the lower 48 states before returning to Alaska for a homestand in January.

“They’re playing well, as usual,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said of Fairbanks. “They’re on their Minnesota swing and looking forward to a challenging weekend with the first-place team.”

Forward Alexander Malinowski is tied for fourth in the NAHL in scoring with 32 total points as the leader of an Ice Dogs offense that is first in the league in goals scored.

Chippewa brings a fair amount of momentum of its own into the matchup as winners of three of their last four games. The Steel split two games last week against the Minnesota Magicians, earning a 5-1 win last Friday before falling on the road by a 6-2 score Saturday. A four-goal first period for the Magicians in Saturday’s game was a lone blemish on what Mignone feels has been a good stretch for his team.

“For the most part over the last three weeks things have been pretty good,” Mignone said. “Obviously Saturday night was not a great start for us but I thought we played all the way until the end. You can’t be digging holes to start games like that.”

Chippewa’s most recent action on the ice came in exhibition form Monday when the Steel hosted a scrimmage against the United States Women’s National Hockey team at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Steel earned a 7-2 win over the Olympians as Joe Kelly and Nick Sajevic each had hat tricks. The Eau Claire native Kelly scored all three of his goals in the third period while Sajevic scored twice in the third and once more in a 3-on-3 overtime period.

Kelly is tied for second on the team with 11 goals, while Sajevic is fourth in total points with 20. Both rookies have become more comfortable and productive in the junior hockey ranks as the team hits the midway point of the regular season.

“When guys like that get confidence and start shooting the puck a lot, it’s a volume game,” Mignone said of Kelly and Sajevic after Monday’s scrimmage. “The more chances you get, the more are going to go in. And when you have confidence, you’re seeing a lot of nets and you’re feeling good about yourself. Between him and Nick, those guys both had three each, it’s nice to continue to see those guys take steps in their development.”

Chippewa hosts Fairbanks for two this weekend before a split series with the Magicians next week before a two-week break for the team. Overall Chippewa is 6-3-0-1 in its last 10 contests and has started to find its groove on offense. Last Friday’s home contest against the Magicians was the most attended home game of the season thus far for the Steel with Monday’s scrimmage against the United States drawing a packed house as well.

“We’ve played a lot of games in the first half of the season here (and) haven’t had a chance to really hit the pause button on any given week and regroup,” Mignone said. “We’ve been running on the fly and working on the fly with our team structure and everything, so you expect some lulls at some point but we’re hoping some energy from that great event (Monday) night and really put a great finish together these last four games before break.”

Upcoming Games Date Matchup (Time) Friday Fairbanks at Chippewa (7 p.m.) Saturday Fairbanks at Chippewa (7 p.m.)

Standings Midwest Division Record (Points) Fairbanks Ice Dogs 18-8-0-1 (37) Springfield Jr. Blues 17-8-0-1 (35) Chippewa Steel 15-12-0-1 (31) Anchorage Wolverines 14-9-1-0 (29) Minnesota Magicians 12-10-3-1 (28) Minnesota Wilderness 13-12-1-0 (27) Janesville Jets 10-14-0-1 (21) Kenai River Brown Bears 5-19-0-0 (10)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.