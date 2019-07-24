Isaac Lindstrom is battling for a place.
He’s far from alone.
More than 200 hockey players have made their way from around the globe to Chippewa Falls this week to take part in the Chippewa Steel’s main camp ahead of the North American Hockey League team’s second season in town.
Lindstrom, a soon-to-be senior at Chi-Hi, was among those on the ice Wednesday for the multi-day camp as the Steel look to find players to bring into camp ahead of the upcoming season. Lindstrom, a forward, scored 17 goals while dishing out 24 assists last season for the Cardinals boys hockey team on his way to second team All-Big Rivers Conference honors.
“It’s definitely a big jump up from high school,” Lindstrom said of the competition. “It’s a lot faster, the guys are all bigger, everyone is competing for a spot.”
Players were broken up into 10 teams to play a series of scrimmages on Wednesday and Thursday before the next round of cuts trims the mount of athletes to 80.
Those remaining will play in two all-star games on Friday with the roster being cut in half to 40 following those contests. Additional cuts will follow in the near future as the team rounds into shape for the Sept. 13 start to the season.
“It’s really just a nice experience to be able to do this, get used to the speed of the game because I definitely want to play hockey after high school and this is a good way to introduce myself to that,” Lindstrom said.
Lindstrom cut his teeth in the sport of hockey as a youngster at Chippewa Area Ice Arena and said that while competing in the camp is more about the experience, if he were to make the team the chance to play close to home would be a dream come true.
“That would be something special,” Lindstrom said. “That would be awesome.”
The Steel held a two-day goaltender camp on Monday and Tuesday and made a few cuts from that group prior to Wednesday’s scrimmages.
Many players from last season are back and now a year older, wiser and stronger want to be a part of improving upon Chippewa’s 19-38-2-1 record from year one.
“We were really young last year so we all had a lot of growing pains, a lot of rookies coming into the year making a big jump from high school or Triple-A which is a big step for a lot of kids,” forward Ian Famulak said.
Carter Foguth is entering his first full season as Steel coach and said familiarity has helped make everyone more comfortable as the team prepares to start it second season in Chippewa Falls after moving from the Coulee Region 15 months ago.
“The biggest thing is the experience,” Foguth said. “Especially being a first-year team you go through all the little things that you don’t normally deal with getting the locker room ready to getting the guys acquainted with the town.
“I’d say for us as coaches that was the biggest thing. We were also going through that process with it being our first year, we’re getting used to the town, the league and all that stuff.”
Famulak played in 55 games for Chippewa last season and said his goals are aimed high — meaning contending for a playoff berth, division title and league championship. Foguth’s goals start with making the postseason.
“Once we accomplish that goal we can set a new goal for ourselves but I’d say that’s where we’re at,” Foguth said. “We feel we have the returners and the guys from this camp that will be able to take that step. Last year was more of setting a mark in terms of the first year and we can say OK that’s where we’re at. I think that’s our goal, to make the playoffs next year.”
Before the team can get to the postseason, it needs to decide on its roster and this week’s camp made up of talent from around the world will go a long way to seeing who will spend this winter with the team.
“It’s not just guys traveling 20 minutes to come to a tryout. We have guys from Europe, we have guys that fly from California and Maine and Florida,” Foguth said. “Some of these guys travel a long way to be out here so I think that’s the coolest thing for people to know this league does is bring these kids together.”