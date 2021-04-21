NAHL: New Chippewa Steel coach Janda settling in after 'whirlwind' introduction

Mike Janda has had a lot of things come his way in a short period of time.
But the new Chippewa Steel head coach and general manager has taken those things in stride after being named the team’s new coach and GM last Friday morning.
Janda will get the chance to bond with his new team in a big way as the Steel head north for a two-week trip to Alaska with games this Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Kenai River Brown Bears before two in Fairbanks versus the Ice Dogs on April 30 and May 1.
“It’s been very overwhelming. All aspects of it have been great and it’s just been a whirlwind,” Janda said of his initial days on the job. “It’s been trying to get to know the boys, I had individual meetings with all of them to get to know them. I’ve seen them play hockey but I want to get to know them and their families, where they come from and what they like to do.”
Janda coached the team in last Friday’s 4-1 loss to Janesville and Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against the Jets but felt this week would really be the start as with some practice time he’s able to start incorporating the style of play he teaches.
“I want to play fast and I want to play with the puck on our stick,” Janda said. “I’m trying to get them to incorporate more puck movement, more puck touches and playing as fast as we can every shift.”
Janda joins the organization after serving as the Director of Coaches and Development Coordinator for the San Jose Jr. Sharks for the past nine seasons. He played in the NAHL with the Springfield Spirit in 2004-05 before playing collegiately at the Rochester Institute of Technology from 2017-11, making a Frozen Four appearance in 2010. In addition to his work with San Jose, Janda spent time as an assistant coach with the Springfield Jr. Blues in 2012-13 and he ultimately knew that coaching in the league was where he wanted to be.
“I learned a lot in San Jose,” Janda said. “I told the boys on Friday that five years ago I wanted this job but I wasn’t ready and I’ve realized that and I’ve learned a tremendous amount for people in USA Hockey and other junior coaches as I’ve gone through this process. Just going through this league and what’s expected of the players in this league and how to prepare and give them the right tools are things I’ve definitely learned and I’m excited to share with them.”
Chippewa has lost its last five games with the last win coming against Kenai River, a 6-2 victory on April 2. The Steel are currently nine points behind the Brown Bears for fourth place in the Midwest Division standings as Chippewa makes its first and only trip to Alaska during the regular season as both Kenai River and Fairbanks recently returned to playing their home games there.
The trip north started on Wednesday with an early-morning flight out of Minneapolis before later catching a connecting flight into Alaska. The team will have a few days to get some practice in before Friday’s weekend opener. Chippewa is 5-4 in nine games thus far against the Brown Bears with this weekend’s three-game slate being the final meeting of the two teams in the regular season.
Janda said the last several days have been humbling with the overwhelming support he’s received via text message, phone calls, emails and on social media.
“It’s been a lot, but it’s been a lot of fun,” Janda said.
The new coach is excited to not only be with the team, but in the city of Chippewa Falls. Janda said he had other coaching opportunities, but he and his family felt that Chippewa Falls was where they needed to be.
“I’m excited to be in Chippewa, I’m excited to be in this community,” Janda said. “My family’s going to move here, my wife is going to move here and we want to contribute on and off the ice. We want to be a part of this community just like everyone else who has been here their whole life and we’re excited to help and contribute any way that we can to improve the experience in this (Chippewa Area Ice Arena) building and everything that goes along with the youth program.”