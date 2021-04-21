NAHL: New Chippewa Steel coach Janda settling in after 'whirlwind' introduction

Janda joins the organization after serving as the Director of Coaches and Development Coordinator for the San Jose Jr. Sharks for the past nine seasons. He played in the NAHL with the Springfield Spirit in 2004-05 before playing collegiately at the Rochester Institute of Technology from 2017-11, making a Frozen Four appearance in 2010. In addition to his work with San Jose, Janda spent time as an assistant coach with the Springfield Jr. Blues in 2012-13 and he ultimately knew that coaching in the league was where he wanted to be.

NAHL: Chippewa Steel make ownership, coaching changes The Chippewa Steel have a new owner, a new head coach and an extended lease at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The team announced a series of moves in a press release on Friday morning.

“I learned a lot in San Jose,” Janda said. “I told the boys on Friday that five years ago I wanted this job but I wasn’t ready and I’ve realized that and I’ve learned a tremendous amount for people in USA Hockey and other junior coaches as I’ve gone through this process. Just going through this league and what’s expected of the players in this league and how to prepare and give them the right tools are things I’ve definitely learned and I’m excited to share with them.”

Chippewa has lost its last five games with the last win coming against Kenai River, a 6-2 victory on April 2. The Steel are currently nine points behind the Brown Bears for fourth place in the Midwest Division standings as Chippewa makes its first and only trip to Alaska during the regular season as both Kenai River and Fairbanks recently returned to playing their home games there.