NAHL: New Chippewa Steel coach Mignone, team getting up to speed quickly

The Chippewa Steel and new head coach Casey Mignone aren’t wasting any time getting to know each other.
Mignone was announced as the new Steel coach on the heels of training camp Aug. 27 and is moving quickly to learn all he can about his North American Hockey League squad with the Steel set to open the season this coming Friday.
“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind, but all good. All good things,” Mignone said. “(I’m) excited to be here. The staff here has done a really good job of having things organized and not a lot for me to do when I got here except get familiar with the players.”
Mignone most recently served as associate head coach and general manager of hockey operations for the St. Cloud Norsemen in the NAHL for the past two seasons and prior to that spent one season with the Rochester Grizzlies of the NA3HL and two seasons at the college level with Division III Johnson and Wales University as an assistant coach. Mignone takes over as coach for Mike Janda, who was relieved of his duties earlier in August due to a two-year suspension from USA Hockey for an infraction occurring prior Janda joining the Steel in April.
The new coach and players are learning more about each other every day as the team prepares to play the Kenai River Brown Bears on Friday and Saturday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
“I think everyone’s getting more comfortable as the days go on,” forward Ethan Benz said. “Obviously with a new coach it’s going to be a new culture here, and we’re just trying to get that started and get things rolling for the year.”
With so little time between coming to Chippewa Falls and the season opener, Mignone won’t have the time to implement everything he wants to right off the bat. So he’s prioritizing what he believes to be most important while adding other things along the way.
“It’s trying to prioritize what we want to do early. I think we spent a lot of time this week on our D zone,” Mignone said. “I think we have some offensively talented guys. I’m not super worried about that part of the game. Obviously we’ll build on that as we go, but making sure we’re on the same page without the puck is most important for me.”
Chippewa scrimmaged the Odessa Jackalopes on Friday night for their first taste of competition against an opponent this season. The team is learning as it goes and is all ears when it comes to taking what the new coach wants and making it happen.
“We’ve just got to roll with what he says and adapt to what he changes,” defenseman James Miller said.
Chippewa finished the 2020-21 season with a 14-29-2-3 record to take fifth in the Midwest Division standings and is looking for more wins and to move up the standings in the team’s fourth season in Chippewa Falls.
“I think we want to compete, we want to pressure pucks, we want to defend,” Mignone said. “I’m going to allow these guys to have a little bit of leash offensively. I think as a player myself I really enjoyed when that was the case from my coach, being allowed and encouraged to make plays.”
Kenai River finished one spot above the Steel in the Midwest Division standings last season before falling to the Minnesota Magicians in the second round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs. So while the team learns the ins and outs of what Mignone expects, Benz said the players can lean on their abilities and just play hockey until the other stuff is learned.
“I just think it’s playing our game, playing fast, sticking to what we can do best,” Benz said. “I think we have a really fast team, a lot of skill guys. I just think we can play fast and just stick to our role and we don’t have a lot of time systems wise so just play hockey and get things rolling.”
Local fans will have plenty of chances to see the Steel play at home early. Chippewa plays seven of its first 11 games at home before a two-week trip to Alaska in October.
“Just based on what I’ve seen the support in the community is outstanding,” Mignone said. “We’re really hoping to put a really good product on the ice and have this building come the winter time here.
“I’m just looking forward to getting involved and getting our guys out in the community, making sure we’re a presence and people feel good about what we’re doing and feel good coming and supporting us and really making this a great place to play for the guys and a great team to follow and be a fan of.”