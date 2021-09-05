NAHL: New Chippewa Steel coach Mignone, team getting up to speed quickly

NAHL: Janda relieved of coaching, general manager duties for Chippewa Steel The Chippewa Steel announced Monday that head coach and general manager Mike Janda has been relieved of his duties with the North American Hockey League club. Janda has been suspended for two years by USA Hockey for rules violations dating back to before his time with the Steel.

With so little time between coming to Chippewa Falls and the season opener, Mignone won’t have the time to implement everything he wants to right off the bat. So he’s prioritizing what he believes to be most important while adding other things along the way.

“It’s trying to prioritize what we want to do early. I think we spent a lot of time this week on our D zone,” Mignone said. “I think we have some offensively talented guys. I’m not super worried about that part of the game. Obviously we’ll build on that as we go, but making sure we’re on the same page without the puck is most important for me.”

Chippewa scrimmaged the Odessa Jackalopes on Friday night for their first taste of competition against an opponent this season. The team is learning as it goes and is all ears when it comes to taking what the new coach wants and making it happen.

“We’ve just got to roll with what he says and adapt to what he changes,” defenseman James Miller said.

Chippewa finished the 2020-21 season with a 14-29-2-3 record to take fifth in the Midwest Division standings and is looking for more wins and to move up the standings in the team’s fourth season in Chippewa Falls.