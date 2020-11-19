NAHL: Newcomer Hansson making early impact on offense with Chippewa Steel

“We drafted him knowing he could be playing in the USHL but it kind of all worked out for us,” Foguth said. “We knew we were getting a skilled forward and we knew he was worth taking the chance on for us.”

Now in his second season in the NAHL, Hansson said the experience has been important in his quick start, but added he’s also been in the right place at the right time.

“I haven’t really been a goal scorer, I’m been more of an assist guy,” Hansson said. “I’ve been the hot stick right now and the pucks have been lucky to go in.”

Originally born in Norway, Hansson grew up in Sweden before moving to the United States at the age of nine when his father accepted a job in Manhattan. Hansson moved back to Sweden at 14 years old to play in the junior leagues there before returning to the country last year to play for the Rebels. Liam’s father Patrik was a hockey player himself, playing in the country including collegiately at Northern Michigan in the 1990s.

“There’s nothing really special,” Hansson said of himself. “I’m just a Swedish relaxed guy that likes to play hockey. I’m just here to help the team and hopefully get us to a (Robinson) Cup this year.”