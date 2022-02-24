NAHL: Nielsen making immediate impact for Chippewa Steel on offense

Kade Nielsen knows how to make an immediate impact.

And he’s going to get plenty of chances to make more with the Chippewa Steel.

The forward recently joined Steel and has come out strong with two goals and an assist for the North American Hockey League squad entering games this Friday and Saturday in Janesville.

Nielsen joined the Steel in a trade from Minot on Feb. 4 and arrived in time to play in the team’s game that night versus Kenai River. The Burnsville, Minn., native scored his first goal with Chippewa one night later in a 2-1 victory and added another goal and assist in last Friday’s 4-2 loss to Fairbanks. Nielsen joined Minot at the end of February and started quickly with the Minotauros, scoring a goal in each of his first three games with the team.

“He’s a point producer, that’s for sure,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said of Nielsen. “That’s kind of what he’s known for, and (he’s) obviously still young in his junior hockey career.”

Nielsen was one of several younger players acquired by the Steel ahead of the league’s trade deadline, and the forward believes good things can keep happening for the team and himself as the new group gains chemistry together.

“I think if you just go out and play hard and things will happen,” Nielsen said. “Obviously the more you play with guys, the better it gets.”

The Minnesota State University commit Nielsen started his season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRidgers of the Tier-I United States Hockey League and scored one goal in 11 games before joining Minot.

Mignone called Nielsen a “super dynamic” player on offense, but both player and coach know that to be successful in the junior hockey level and beyond it takes a player being strong in all phases of the game. That is something Nielsen is putting in the time to work at.

“For me, I just want to keep being more of an all-around player,” Nielsen said. “I’ve been making progress on that, and that’s how you score at the next level. You’ve got to do everything, and I’m doing as best I can here and getting used to playing with guys. It’s only going to make our team better and whoever I’m playing with and our line better.”

Nielsen is someone that will be able to help the team for the rest of this year and next as the Steel get a look at some talented younger players throughout the rest of the season.

“We knew we had some holes to fill with the guys that were leaving for the rest of the year,” Mignone said of acquiring Nielsen. “So he was a guy we had identified as someone who could play in the top six and play in the power play and provide us some offense.”

Chippewa was off last week and enters this week’s matchups versus the red-hot Jets in seventh place in the Midwest Division standings with 40 points, seven behind the Minnesota Magicians at 47 points with the Minnesota Wilderness and Jets also in the picture with 45 points.

Janesville defeated Chippewa 4-0 on Feb. 12, the start of a stretch of five straight games between the two Wisconsin-based teams.

“It’s not something we’re unfamiliar with,” Mignone said of the stretch against Janesville. “It feels like we go through stretches like this with every team in our division of playing the same team over and over. You get to know some tendencies, you get to know some power play and (penalty kill) stuff so as coaches it makes our job fun at making adjustments and trying to switch things up to keep them guessing and hopefully anticipate what they want to and are trying to do.”

The two teams play a split series next week with the Sat., March 5, game in Chippewa Falls to cap the stretch. Chippewa has lost its last two games but still has a chance at making the playoffs.

And it’ll be the team’s younger core that will be given the chance to get the team there.

“I love the game, and I’m happy to be here,” Nielsen said. “The guys on the team have been great, and I’m excited to keep getting better.”

Upcoming Games Date Matchup (Time) Friday Chippewa Steel at Janesville Jets (7 p.m.) Saturday Chippewa Steel at Janesville Jets (7 p.m.)

Standings Midwest Division Record (Points) Fairbanks Ice Dogs 30-15-1-2 (63) Springfield Jr. Blues 29-12-1-2 (61) Anchorage Wolverines 23-15-4-1 (51) Minnesota Magicians 20-17-4-3 (47) Minnesota Wilderness 22-18-1-0 (45) Janesville Jets 22-19-0-1 (45) Chippewa Steel 19-22-0-2 (40) Kenai River Brown Bears 11-31-3-2 (27)

