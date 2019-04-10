Patience from ownership gave newly-named Chippewa Steel coach Carter Foguth the confidence to coach how he saw fit.
After beginning the year as an assistant, Foguth was named the interim coach following the dismissal of Al Rooney in November and on Tuesday the Steel removed the interim tag naming him their head coach.
The Black family gave Foguth the space and time to audition for the role moving forward, a big benefit for the first-year coach.
“They were very patient with me and very helpful with me during an uncertain time,” Foguth said of ownership. “They didn’t give me any reason to not trust them and that was very helpful for me.”
The front office had been in contact with Foguth throughout the season telling him they weren’t looking for a replacement and if everything went smoothly he would be in position take over full-time.
“We’re very excited about the future of the Steel and what Carter was able to get done once he took over in November,” Chippewa Vice President of Operations Bryant Black said in a statement. “The team was more competitive on a consistent basis since he took over. We’re also excited about the person — he genuinely cares about every player in our organization.”
Steel President and Owner Steve Black attended the team’s final game of the season and afterwards announced the hire to the team in the locker room. The Steel were coming off a 4-3 overtime win against the playoff-bound Minnesota Magicians.
Foguth said the players were already excited following the win and the announcement was a nice close the year. Seeing the players being supportive of the decision was comforting to Foguth.
“It was good to see them excited, good to see them happy because ultimately those are the guys that you got to take care of and got to please, so that was reassuring for me,” Foguth said.
Chippewa started the season 5-16-1-1 including a 13-game losing streak. During Foguth’s term as interim coach the Steel finished the year by winning 14 of the final 37 games.
Foguth now turns his attention to the offseason. With the season having just ended for the Steel and other NAHL teams still in action for the playoffs, Foguth said they’re currently in a quiet period of the league schedule. There are few scouting opportunities in the coming weeks but most of the camps and showcases are held in the summer.
Foguth will be attending a few NAHL combines over the next month and the coaching staff will host three local camps for area youth at Chippewa Area Ice Arena with the first scheduled for April 25-28.
The coaching staff has tendered six of the team’s 10 available 2019-20 contracts and the remainder of next year’s roster will be filled with the league draft — set for June 4 — and the team’s tryout camps.
In his first year of coaching Foguth came in with the mindset of needing to prove himself when he joined the organization as an assistant coach. He remains committed to that mindset now that has earned job of leading the Steel.
“When the coaching change happened I knew that it was another good opportunity that I just had to make the most of,” Foguth said, “and I’m a little old-school in that I believe you work hard for what you want to get to and that’s the mentality I had even when I was the assistant and then when I was the interim and now that I’m the head coach.”