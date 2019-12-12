Rais Francis’ journey to Chippewa Falls is a lesson in persistence.
The Nottingham, Great Britain native has been around and loved the sport of hockey since birth and has traversed several countries chasing his dream to play it.
The latest stop in that journey is with the Chippewa Steel of the North American Hockey League. Francis was acquired from the Shreveport Mudbugs via trade in mid-November. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward brings a physical presence to the roster and is excited for the opportunity.
“I’ve really enjoyed it. The team is great,” Francis said. “I’ve enjoyed the style of play and the opportunity I’ve had here so far.”
Francis’ mother introduced him to the game and as soon he was off checking out games before he could even ice skate. He started to play the sport competitively around the age of five, when he was involved with his local youth hockey association in Nottingham. His hometown team the Nottingham Panthers compete in the Elite Ice Hockey League in the United Kingdom and Francis came up through the ranks of the Panthers’ youth development system. The EIHL is the top hockey league in the United Kingdom, an area where the game doesn’t have as much exposure as it does in North America.
“We’d practice hours away really late at night because that’s when the ice time was,” Francis said. “There’s not many rinks so the ice time is expensive and also very sought after.”
Francis soon discovered junior leagues like the United States Hockey League and NAHL and knew they were something he wanted to be a part of.
“I thought it was a good opportunity to combine athletics and academics and get the stepping stone towards going to play pro hockey,” Francis said.
By age 15, Francis made his way to Canada to play at the Ontario Hockey Academy.
He played there for two years but as an import was ineligible to play in the juniors junior leagues of Canada.
That led him to the United States where he played at a private school in New Hampshire and earned his visa. He played with the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs at the 18U level and gained further exposure to the USHL and NAHL.
You have free articles remaining.
Francis was tendered to play this season for Shreveport in January. He went to a spring camp with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the Tier I USHL and made the roster before being released in September. He rejoined the Mudbugs who retained his rights and logged a pair of goals in 11 games played for the South Division squad, that included a 3-0 victory for the Mudbugs over the Steel at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minn. on Sept. 18.
Since taking over as head coach last season, Carter Foguth has remade the Steel roster to be more based on speed and skill. But while the team has gone to a quicker form of hockey, physical players like Francis are still needed and the chance to add the enforcer was a no-brainer for the team.
“We’re a smaller team, so we’re looking to add some size,” Foguth said of Francis’ addition.
Francis has gotten up to speed with his new teammates and coaches quickly, playing in the team’s last four games versus Aberdeen and Springfield. He had eight of his team’s 32 shot attempts in a 3-1 win over the Blues on Nov. 29 and has given the team another dimension to its offense.
“The second I stepped into the locker room I felt welcomed by the boys and the coaching staff and I’ve just really enjoyed my time in Chippewa so far,” Francis said.
Chippewa faces the Minnesota Magicians in a split series this weekend, playing Friday night’s game on the road before returning to Chippewa Area Ice Arena for a home contest at 7:10 p.m Saturday. Saturday’s game is the team’s second annual Teddy Bear Toss, where the team invites fans to bring their new or gently used teddy bears to the game and toss them onto the ice when the first goal is scored. Those teddy bears will then be donated to Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley.
The Steel had last weekend off following a sweep of the Blues. Chippewa had lost seven of its previous eight contests prior to the sweep and after those wins and a weekend to heal a banged-up team, Foguth feels good about where his team is.
“The wins were nice,” Foguth said of the sweep. “I would say the most important thing for us was getting healthy, that was nice too.”
Francis is one of the players that has provided some relief as a new player in the lineup, bringing physicality to go with determination.
“It’s basically been my whole life leading up towards this point and I’m trying the best I possibly can do the best to the best for my team but also its junior hockey, you’re trying to move on for yourself,” Francis said. “I’m trying to get in front of schools, I’m trying to get the scholarship opportunities that guys on our team have and it’s great. We’re pushing each other every single day and really going towards a common goal of getting towards Division I hockey.”