Jake Vaughan isn’t afraid to get dirty.
And that’s exactly what Chippewa Steel head coach Carter Foguth and Vaughan’s teammates like about him.
The recently-acquired forward Vaughan is on his third North American Hockey League team in less than two full seasons in the league. But as the Steel prepare for two home games against the Minnesota Magicians this Friday and Saturday at Chippewa Ice Arena, Vaughan is settling in with the team and showing how he can help.
Vaughan scored his first goal with the team in Chippewa’s 6-2 win over the Magicians on Dec. 14 before adding an assist in last Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Fairbanks.
The Steel acquired Vaughan earlier this month from the Odessa Jackalopes, where he logged seven points including a pair of goals in 22 games. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Vaughan was acquired to add some physicality to the team and Foguth said thus far he has done just that.
“That’s everything we were looking for,” Foguth said of Vaughan. “He’s done great thus far stepping in.”
Vaughan split time between the Bismarck Bobcats and Jackalopes last season with six points across 36 games.
“I like to be the gritty guy that goes in the corners, the first in on the forecheck at the front of the net, finishing checks and I like to score too,” Vaughan said. “When that opportunity presents itself I like to make plays and score.”
Vaughan showed his scoring prowess with a third-period goal against the Magicians and is the most recent acquisition aimed at helping the Steel get more physical. Foguth and the team placed an emphasis during the offseason on the team getting faster but with recent acquisitions of Vaughan and 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward Rais Francis, Foguth also knows adding some heavy hitters is also important for the team.
“We have a little guys, skill guys, fast guys. We had a lot of guys that are very similar so that helps having guys like him that are bigger and physical,” Foguth said of Vaughan said. “It clears it up for those littler guys to have more space out there.”
The Colorado Springs, Colo. native has moved from North Dakota to Texas to Wisconsin during his NAHL career with even more movement while he played in the North American Prospects Hockey League, but his resolve has stayed the same as he remains focused on his goal of continuing to play at the college level.
“I’m just focused on my goal of moving on (to play in college) from here (the NAHL). That has to do with part of the reason I’m moving around,” Vaughan said. “Once you get moved you just have to hit a reset button and say OK, this is a new opportunity to make strides as a person and as a hockey player.”
Vaughan has fit in quickly with the Steel in part because of his familiarity with many players of the roster. Vaughan has played with or against current Chippewa players Kent Lee, Nik Norman and Grisha Gotovets for several years prior to joining the Steel and grew up playing against fellow forward Connor Szmul, a Castle Rock, Colo. native.
The schedule for Chippewa gets busier from here on out with no more off weekends as the team still has 35 of its 60-game regular season schedule to play. Chippewa enters play on Friday third in the Midwest Division standings with 30 points, trailing the Kenai River Brown Bears (48 points) and Fairbanks (47).
Chippewa plays its next four games against the Magicians with two games next week in Richfield, Minn. after this weekend’s home contests.
“Any way I can help this group of guys win is what I’m going to do,” Vaughan said.