NAHL: Remaining Chippewa Steel games cancelled due to COVID-19 health concerns

Last weekend was supposed to be a significant milestone for the Chippewa Steel.

The North American Hockey League team was close to clinching a playoff berth, its first since moving to Chippewa Falls two years ago. The Steel were going to get the chance to do it at home with two games against the St. Cloud Blizzard scheduled for last Friday and Saturday.

But Chippewa never got the opportunity as those games were among those to be cancelled by the league as the sports landscape was put on hold following the growing concern over the spread of COVID-19 and recommendations made by health organizations to limit large gatherings in an effort to slow the virus. Tuesday afternoon the league announced the postseason would also be canceled in addition, ending the year for the league’s 26 teams.

“Obviously you completely understand why they had to do it,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said of the cancellation of the remaining regular season games, prior to Tuesday’s announcement. “I think you just more feel for the players because they go through training camp, they go through all season working hard. They go on the ice, in the gym, all that good stuff every day and to have it all get cancelled you definitely feel bad for the players.”