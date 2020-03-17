NAHL: Remaining Chippewa Steel games cancelled due to COVID-19 health concerns

Last weekend was supposed to be a significant milestone for the Chippewa Steel.
The North American Hockey League team was close to clinching a playoff berth, its first since moving to Chippewa Falls two years ago. The Steel were going to get the chance to do it at home with two games against the St. Cloud Blizzard scheduled for last Friday and Saturday.
But Chippewa never got the opportunity as those games were among those to be cancelled by the league as the sports landscape was put on hold following the growing concern over the spread of COVID-19 and recommendations made by health organizations to limit large gatherings in an effort to slow the virus. Tuesday afternoon the league announced the postseason would also be canceled in addition, ending the year for the league’s 26 teams.
“Obviously you completely understand why they had to do it,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said of the cancellation of the remaining regular season games, prior to Tuesday’s announcement. “I think you just more feel for the players because they go through training camp, they go through all season working hard. They go on the ice, in the gym, all that good stuff every day and to have it all get cancelled you definitely feel bad for the players.”
Chippewa entered last week second in the Midwest Division with a 29-18-3-1 record and 62 points, two points in front of Kenai River. The Steel were 11 points up on the Minnesota Magicians for the final postseason spot in the division.
Chippewa Steel business manager Jake Serwe started his work day last Thursday ahead of the scheduled weekend games with the Blizzard assuming business as usual for the league, even as other sports organizations started to announce changes to their schedule. But as the day developed he knew there would be changes.
“It’s a huge bummer,” Serwe said prior to Tuesday’s announcement. “Obviously for the organization (and) us being a small business as well. Like many small businesses in the area — it’s not only for the team aspect it’s for the players, you feel for them — but also on the financial side of it, it’s not anything that’s good for any sports league. It’s kind of a tough thing to swallow.”
The NAHL announced on Monday the remaining regular season games would be cancelled. The league met during the day on Tuesday and soon after made the announcement that the Robertson Cup Playoffs and all upcoming combines have been cancelled.
Regardless of the abrupt end to the season, Serwe is pleased with the progress the organization has made in the second year. From day one he said the organization wanted to be involved in the community and Serwe said the Steel have done that in a number of ways, including raising more than $10,000 for local organizations through team-sponsored jersey raffles this season.
“The biggest thing from year one to year two is I think we were able to ingrain ourselves even more with the community,” Serwe said.
Chippewa drew 650 fans per game in its 26 home contests at Chippewa Area Ice Arena during the regular season, an improvement over last year’s average of 624 fans over 30 home games.
The team has also made significant progress on the ice.
Chippewa finished 19-38-2-1 in their first season in Chippewa Falls with a young roster.
Entering year two, Foguth wanted his team to take step forward and establish itself in the league and feels the Steel have done that. A returning core of offensive players like Connor Szmul (team-high 48 points), Jacob Dirks (team-leading 27 goals), Killian Kiecker-Olson (third on team with 42 points), Grisha Gotovets (team-best 29 assists) and Isaac Moberg (30 points) led an improved offensive attack while an improved effort on defense with a cast of new faces on the backline and in goal pushed the Steel into playoff contention.
“That was something we wanted, everybody we played whether they were first place, last place or in a different division we wanted to prove ourselves,” Foguth said. “We felt it was a big year to make a statement that we were here to stay and that we were going to stake a step as a team and I think we were able to do that.”