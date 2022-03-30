NAHL: Remick making the most of increasing role with Chippewa Steel

The final few weeks of the season for the Chippewa Steel are all about opportunity.

And so far, Ryan Remick has made the most of his.

The first-year forward has scored in four of his last six games and has nine points over that span as the Steel enter the second week of their Alaska trip with three games in Anchorage from Thursday through Saturday.

Remick scored one goal and assisted on another in Saturday’s 6-3 loss at Fairbanks. One day earlier, he assisted on a goal in Chippewa’s 3-1 victory to start the two-week road trip.

“It’s starting to come around,” Remick said before the team left for Alaska. “I also feel my linemates, the guys I’m playing with, are playing well. They’re playing as good as I am.”

The 6-foot, 175-pound forward has seven goals and five assists in 23 games on 38 total shots and has emerged as an offensive presence for the Steel after the team traded many of its veterans ahead of the North American Hockey League trade deadline.

The previous week, Remick had two goals and an assist as the Steel split two games with Janesville. For his efforts, Remick was named that week’s Midwest Division second star of the week.

“For him it’s nice, he’s an offensive player and at the end of the day the points are the end result everyone’s looking for,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said of Remick. “But I think the reason he’s had success is he’s doing the little things. He’s forechecking hard. He’s running into guys on the forecheck, creating opportunities for him and his linemates and then going to the net and going to the hard areas to score some goals.”

Remick played in a variety of leagues before being added to the Steel roster in early December. He started his NAHL career with a bang, scoring a goal in each of his first two games.

The offensive part of the game has always come naturally for the Sparta, N.J., native, but the forward echoed his coach’s sentiments that he’s grown more comfortable as the other parts of his games have developed.

“I think scoring is one of my better assets, and I just need to work on defensive zone and being more harder to the puck to get those opportunities to score,” Remick said.

That’s going to be a main focus for Remick going forward as he already has his college future secure as a commit the University of Maine, a Division I program in the Hockey East Association conference with the likes of Boston College and Boston University.

“If you do those things enough, often enough, consistently enough, the results tend to take care of themselves,” Mignone said of Remick’s focus. “You don’t get the results without doing the other things.”

Remick wasn’t on the Steel roster when the team took its first trip to Alaska in October. In fact, most of the team wasn’t as a much younger squad now enters its second week in Alaska. Chippewa started the trip by splitting two games against the Midwest Division co-leading Ice Dogs and play three games in Anchorage against a Wolverines squad fighting for its playoff lives.

“We’re really excited,” Remick said of the Alaska trip. “This is a whole new team we’ve got. We’re just all building chemistry, and it’s working out pretty well so far.”

Chippewa (21-29-1-2) has three home games after returning home from Alaska before a road game to end the season. The team is starting to see more success from its young players with increased opportunity, and Mignone hopes that continues to spread as the team closes out its fourth season in Chippewa Falls.

“It’s about creating the chances and creating the opportunities and then the next is obviously for us finishing those opportunities which we have obviously struggled to do,” Mignone said. “It’s great some guys start to finish their opportunities, but to get the opportunities in the hard area is the first step of that process and some guys have started to figure those things out.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.