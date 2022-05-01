NAHL: Seating upgrades, logo changes on horizon for Chippewa Steel

The Chippewa Steel have a number of changes in the works as the North American Hockey League team prepares to begin its fifth season in Chippewa Falls this fall.

Brad Stepan took over as Chippewa Steel president last August prior to the start of the season and spent much of his first eighth months on the job getting up to speed with the challenges of running a business and fielding a team in the tier-II NAHL. But while Stepan had to play catchup at the start, he feels there’s many things the team has in store that fans will enjoy in the upcoming season.

“I’m super excited about how good the hockey is, but I’m so excited about this team next year,” Stepan said. “We are putting something together that I think it going to be really fun for our fans.”

Chippewa finished with a 25-31-2-2 record this past season and was seventh in the Midwest Division standings. The team traded many of its more experienced players prior to the trade deadline and went with a younger roster down the stretch, a move that paid dividends as the Steel closed the season competitively after losing 14 of 17 games at the start of the 2022 calendar year.

Head coach Casey Mignone was hired prior to the start of the season, and Stepan credited Mignone for his organization skills and both Mignone and assistant coach Logan Murphy for their work ethic.

“When I came in I wanted to hire a coach and make sure we had stability in that position,” Stepan said. “Casey is the guy steering the ship, and I just think we’ve found that guy so that’s been a big deal for us as an organization.”

Stepan said the team is planning to incorporate premium seating locations around center ice with room for 100-plus people, and the team will also be employing ushers beginning in 2022-23.

“We just want to make sure we can offer that to our fans and so they can enjoy the game with premium seating,” Stepan said.

The team will also be beefing up its in-ice advertising with an emphasis on local businesses as well as some other things to help bring more fans to home games at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The Steel will also be changing its logo on home jerseys, and that announcement should be coming in the near future. There will also be new merchandise with the updated logo released in time for purchase for the team’s offseason camps in the summer.

The team also wants to continue its presence in the community, keeping up with its reading programs at local elementary schools while also adding volunteer activities at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

“The fans have been unbelievable, the local businesses in that community have been so great to the Steel and we’re going to everything in our power to give back to the community,” Stepan said.

Chippewa averaged 455 fans per game last season, 20th out of 28 teams in the league. That number is up from 413 fans per game during a COVID-19 impacted 2020-21 season but down from 650 fans per game in 2019-20 and 624 fans in 2018-19. The 2018-19 season was the team’s first in Chippewa Falls, and 2019-20 was Chippewa’s most competitive as the team was in second place in the Midwest Division and on the verge of clinching a playoff berth when the season was suspended and ultimately canceled during the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Steel have the opportunity to return many of their talented young players that closed the season strong for 2022-23, and Stepan knows that fielding a competitive team on the ice can go a long way to helping fans come out to games.

“It’s that adage, ‘Build it and they will come,’” Stepan said. “Both Casey and I took over late last year, everything was pretty much already in place. We do believe that going into the year we could have eight or nine Division I commits, and that’s going to be exciting for our fans. We’re bringing in some young kids that are super talented. Casey and his staff have done an amazing job of recruiting.”

It’s been a whirlwind 12-plus months for the franchise since the Kasik family purchased the team from Steve Black in April 2021. At the time of the purchase, the Kasiks reached a three-year lease extension to continue playing games at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena through the 2023-24 season. Stepan was hired by the organization as the director of hockey operations last August and promoted to president in November.

Stepan has experience in the game of hockey through a variety of roles. As a player he was drafted by the New York Rangers in the fifth round of the 1985 NHL Entry Draft and played for the organization for three years. He has scouted at various levels including three seasons as an area scout for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Stepan praised the Kasik family for their work in providing resources to help make the junior hockey experience a positive one for the players as well as the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association for their continued collaboration and support in helping make things happen at the rink.

The Chippewa Steel staff are currently in offseason preparations attending camps with the NAHL Draft in the near future before additional camps in the summer leading up to the team’s main camp ahead of the season this fall.

“We’re really looking forward to next year and that continued support and hopefully playing some playoff games here in Chippewa,” Mignone said in a story for The Herald last week.

