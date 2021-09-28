NAHL: Second-year defenseman Ryder quickly emerges as leader for Chippewa Steel

Tyler Ryder has quickly moved from a wide-eyed rookie to an established veteran.

The Chippewa Steel’s second-year defenseman has emerged as a leader early on for the North American Hockey League squad as the Steel prepare for games this Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening against the Anchorage Wolves at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Ryder and forwards Ethan Benz and Jack Brown have been named captains for Chippewa this season and are three key returners for the team. Chippewa had last week off after winning two of four games at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minn., from Sept. 15-18. Ryder scored his first NAHL goal in the team’s 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Titans on Sept. 16 and has shown the type of two-way play first-year Steel coach Casey Mignone is looking for.

“He’s just steady,” Mignone said of Ryder. “I think everybody wants to add a little offense to their game. It’s just natural to want to produce and score, and he scored his first goal the other day in the (NAHL) Showcase, which is awesome. For me for him, I want that consistency. I want that tenacious defending, good breakouts. I think that’s where he’s going to generate some of his offense is on good exits from our zone and good point shots.”

The Bryon Center, Mich., native Ryder had a pair of assists in 40 games played with Chippewa a season ago. The 19-year old said he’s been playing hockey “since Day 1,” following in the footsteps of his older brother Terry with a sport that had no connections with the Ryder family outside of the two.

The split at the showcase now has Chippewa with a 4-2 record overall. A season ago, the Steel didn’t pick up their fourth win of the season until game No. 14 of the season as a slow start hurt Chippewa in a 14-29-2-3 campaign.

“We’re all dedicated, we’re all dialed (in), we all love being with each other,” Ryder said of the team’s hot start. “That’s the huge thing, we’re a family here. We really created that culture of being a family, and we go out there and we play for each other.”

Chippewa swept Kenai River in a pair of games at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Sept. 10 and 11 before earning wins against the El Paso Rhinos and Maryland Black Bears as a part of the NAHL Showcase. The team had last week off, and Mignone said the squad used the time to heal up after a busy start to the season.

As a rookie in the league last season, Ryder went to training camp with the Steel simply focused on making the team, and now that he’s more secure in his spot, he is focused on being a good teammate and helping the younger players learn the ropes of junior hockey.

“I want to be a hard-nosed defenseman that’s always there blocking shots and making plays (and) breakout out pucks, but I also want to go in the O-zone and shoot some pucks too,” Ryder said. “(Be a) two-way player, skate, just be an energy guy for the guys.”

Mignone said Ryder is a player others on the team look up to. Chippewa enters its fourth week of the season in fourth place in the Midwest Division with eight points, three behind the Fairbanks Ice Dogs atop the league standings and two points back of both the Springfield Jr. Blues and Minnesota Magicians in second place.

Anchorage is in its first season in the league as the third NAHL team in Alaska and has been competitive out of the games with a 3-2-1-0 record. Most recently, the Wolverines split two games at the Minnesota Magicians last Friday and Saturday. This week’s three games are three of the six matchups on the schedule between the two foes. Chippewa will play three in Anchorage in late March and early April 2022 as a part of the Steel’s second Alaska trip of the season.

Chippewa is in its fourth season in Chippewa Falls but has yet to play in the Robertson Cup playoffs. The Steel were on the verge of clinching their first playoff berth in March 2020 before the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic brought the NAHL season to a halt before ultimately canceled the rest of that season.

“The ultimate goal is to win the Robertson Cup, but to get there you’ve got to make the playoffs, and to get to the playoffs you’ve got to win games, and to win games it comes in preparation and it comes in practice,” Ryder said. “So showing up every single day being ready to go (is important).”

This week’s three games are also a part of a busy week of hockey action at Chippewa Area Ice Arena as the barn prepares to host Sunday’s college hockey scrimmage between the University of Wisconsin and the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

“I just think (it’s) a great week for hockey in Chippewa and hopefully we can see some good games and a couple more wins,” Mignone said.

