NAHL: Sizable Janda growing into his game in first season with Chippewa Steel

The physicality associated with the game of hockey has never bothered Ethan Janda.
And that’s not just because of his imposing frame.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Janda has been coming up big this season for the Chippewa Steel, especially over the past month.
As the North American Hockey League squad enters three games this week against Midwest Division leading Janesville, one of the team’s largest players is becoming more confident and impactful in his first season with the Steel.
Janda has four goals and five assists in 30 games this season with all four of those goals coming since March 11 and two coming earlier this month in games against Kenai River. He played AAA Club hockey in his home state of Michigan before moving up to the NAHL and admitted everyone was a ‘couple strides faster’ at his new level.
“When you make a jump at any league – especially AAA to the NAHL – it’s a little bit of a pace change,” Janda said. “Everybody’s so much bigger, stronger, and faster. It definitely takes a little bit of time to get used to.”
But what makes Janda stand out off the ice is also what helps him excel on it.
Janda looks up to Washington Capitals bruising forward Tom Wilson, a player he is built very similarly to and hopes to one day oppose on the ice.
“The biggest thing for him is just everybody sees him. He’s a big kid,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said. “He can move decently well for how big he is. Your expectations are he’s going to be physical, he’s going to be hard to play against. I think everybody gets that just from looking at him but his biggest thing is he’s got some skill to go along with all of that.”
Janda has been focusing on his skating, stick handling and shooting as he continues to add skill to his imposing frame and for a player that is still just 18 years old, Foguth said the most important thing is to just continue to work at it.
“I think a lot of that and it sounds cliché is getting those games in and practice in and keep up with the pace and have the game slow down a little bit for him once he’s used to it all and I think you’re starting to see that a little bit,” Foguth said.
Janda first started with hockey as a youngster but almost went a different path. During his freshman season at Brighton High School in Brighton, Mich. he actually left hockey after some friends convinced him to go see a practice for another contact sport — rugby. Janda excelled as the sport and was even named a captain as a freshman but ultimately knew hockey was where he needed to be.
“He’s a talker, his teammates love him, we love him,” Foguth said of Janda. “He brings a lot to the table. I think that’s why it’s so exciting to see him offensively start to put that all together because he brings a lot of elements to the game.”
Chippewa will see Janesville three times this week with games Thursday through Saturday, making two trips south with Friday’s matchup hosted at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Jets edged the Steel 4-3 in a shootout last Thursday in the first of eight games the two teams will play against each other before the end of the regular season on May 16.
Forward Ethan Benz scored twice in the game for Chippewa with Liam Hansson adding a goal as the Steel outshot the Jets by a 36-31 margin. Janesville has won four of the first five meetings of the season between the Wisconsin-based rivals and overall Foguth liked what he saw from the team in last Thursday’s game.
“We will take that and use it as something to build off of,” Foguth said.
Friday’s home game will be the last home game for the Steel in the month of April and is the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss where fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used teddy bears to toss on the ice when the first Steel goal is scored. All teddy bears/stuffed animals will be collected and given to Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley.
Following this week’s games, Chippewa hits the road for a two-week trip to Alaska with three games at Kenai River on April 23-25 before two in Fairbanks on April 30-May 1.