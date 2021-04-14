NAHL: Sizable Janda growing into his game in first season with Chippewa Steel

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The biggest thing for him is just everybody sees him. He’s a big kid,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said. “He can move decently well for how big he is. Your expectations are he’s going to be physical, he’s going to be hard to play against. I think everybody gets that just from looking at him but his biggest thing is he’s got some skill to go along with all of that.”

Janda has been focusing on his skating, stick handling and shooting as he continues to add skill to his imposing frame and for a player that is still just 18 years old, Foguth said the most important thing is to just continue to work at it.

“I think a lot of that and it sounds cliché is getting those games in and practice in and keep up with the pace and have the game slow down a little bit for him once he’s used to it all and I think you’re starting to see that a little bit,” Foguth said.

Janda first started with hockey as a youngster but almost went a different path. During his freshman season at Brighton High School in Brighton, Mich. he actually left hockey after some friends convinced him to go see a practice for another contact sport — rugby. Janda excelled as the sport and was even named a captain as a freshman but ultimately knew hockey was where he needed to be.