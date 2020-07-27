NAHL: Start of regular season set for Oct. 9

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North American Hockey League announced on Monday the start of the 2020-21 regular season will begin on Oct. 9.

The league is committed to playing a full season and the schedule for the season is expected to be released on Sept. 1.

“We have spent a lot of time discussing return dates and are excited to be moving forward at this time,” NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld said in a press release. “Our number one priority remains returning to the ice this fall in the safest manner possible for everyone in our hockey community and we believe that Oct. 9 is a good date to achieve that goal.

“Between now and the schedule release we will be communicating with the NHL, USA Hockey and the USHL, to develop the most current return to play guidelines as possible.”

The NAHL will continue to work daily with teams to monitor the situation in 27 communities, utilizing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local authorities. The NAHL and its member clubs want to ensure the they are utilizing the latest information available to provide the safest environment as possible for all the players, coaches, staff, billet families and fans.