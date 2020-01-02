Ian Famulak doesn’t put up eye-popping numbers from his forward position.
But the second-year Chippewa Steel player is an important piece to the puzzle for the team.
Famulak has played more than 80 games for the team since the Steel moved to Chippewa Falls prior to last season and has become a reliable player for Steel coach Carter Foguth.
“The best way to describe him is he’s just smart. He’s a smart hockey player,” Foguth said. “You watch him out there, he’s not the fastest guy, not the flashiest guy, but positionally he’s very sound. He knows where to be, and that’s why he’s on our top penalty kill unit.”
Famulak logged three goals and eight points last season for Chippewa and has already matched his total point production and has four goals thus far this season. The Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is an important two-way player for the team as the Steel prepare for a pair of road games this Friday and Saturday in Richfield, Minnesota, against the Minnesota Magicians.
“I try to be a 200-foot player,” Famulak said. “A little offense and a little defense.”
As one of the most seasoned veterans for the Steel, Famulak has seen the ups and the downs of the franchise during its early time in Chippewa Falls. Last season, an early 13-game losing streak took Chippewa out of playoff contention before winter arrived as the team logged a 19-38-2-1 record. This year, an early win streak flipped that script as eight straight wins helped the team race off to a much stronger start, and the team hits the new year with a playoff spot firmly within its grasp.
“It was like the complete opposite compared to last year, coming out with an eight-game winning streak,” Famulak said. “It boosted the confidence, and it was really good to start the season with.”
Last season, the Steel had few veterans, but Famulak said those experienced players did help the youngsters quite a bit. Now this year with a larger group of vets, including Famulak, the second-year forward said the team has a better idea of what to expect and can relay that knowledge to the youngsters.
“Compared to last year, we were really young, a lot of rookies, and now this year we’re coming in with a lot of guys who have been here,” Famulak said. “They know how to play. They know how the league plays.”
Famulak tallied his third goal of the season in Chippewa’s 6-2 win over the Magicians on Dec. 14 and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Fairbanks Ice Dogs on Dec. 20.
He netted his fourth goal in last Friday’s win over the Magicians, and Foguth feels Famulak has started to improve more on the offensive end in recent weeks, which can only add to the good things he brings to the team as a defender and on the team’s penalty kill.
Beginning Friday, the Steel play five of their next six games away from home with the chance to grow their separation from teams below them in the standings. Chippewa sits in third in the Midwest Division standings with 34 points, 14 points behind Kenai (48) and 13 behind Fairbanks (47). But those two teams have played seven more games than the Steel.
The top four teams in each division advance to the playoffs, and a strong start to 2020 could go a long way toward Chippewa moving closer to its first playoff bid.
And the steadiness of players such as Famulak will go a long way toward helping the Steel get there.
“He does everything the right way,” Foguth said of Famulak. “Always on time, always working hard, shows up and goes to work and that’s what you love about having a guy, especially a second-year guy with your team doing things that way.”