The Chippewa Steel will have plenty of extra attention this week.
And they won’t be alone.
Fresh off a weekend sweep of Janesville to open the regular season, the Steel head to Blaine, Minn. to take part in the North American Hockey League Showcase beginning on Wednesday at the Super Rink.
All 26 NAHL teams will play three or four regular-season games at the showcase, an event that brings the league together and gives college scouts the chance to see the league-wide talent in one setting.
Chippewa will play four games at the showcase beginning Wednesday evening against the Shreveport Mudbugs at 7:30 p.m. The Steel play matinees on Thursday against the Corpus Christi IceRays (1:30 p.m.), Friday versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights (1:30 p.m.) and Saturday opposing the Maine Nordiques (1 p.m.).
Chippewa scored five goals apiece in victories over Janesville last Friday (5-2) and Saturday (5-3) to open the regular season with a sweep against the rival Jets. Chippewa Steel coach Carter Foguth was pleased with how his team played in the wins, especially given the extra energy that comes with season and home openers.
“I just thought with the way they played through all the bumps and the bruises, the highs and the lows, I thought they did a good job of staying together and getting it done,” Foguth said.
The Steel (2-0-0-0) showed a knack for big-goal periods in the opening sweep, scoring three times in the second period on Friday before a four-goal eruption in the third period of Saturday’s home opener.
Chippewa’s returning veterans played a big role in the scoring barrage with Jacob Dirks netting a hat trick in Friday’s game, Connor Szmul scoring twice in Saturday’s win and Killian Kiecker-Olson registering five total points over the weekend including a goal on Saturday.
Dirks was named the NAHL’s Midwest Division Star of the Week for his efforts.
Grisha Gotovets scored and had three points in the first weekend after scoring four goals and 19 total points in 48 games a season ago.
“We keep telling them to not be satisfied and what we mean by this is when we score a goal, we don’t want to be satisfied with being up a goal, we want to score another goal, and hopefully that’s the way we can keep things going throughout the year,” Foguth said.
With only a few Steel players currently having secured college commitments, this week’s four games could go a long way toward players getting on the radar for schools they’d like to play for at the next level. Foguth understands and said the best way a player can make a good impression is to play team-centric hockey that leads to wins.
“Everybody goes there (to scout) and in the back of their minds they’re thinking about colleges that are there, and they should be because it’s a big event for the kids and for the league,” Foguth said. “I would say our message to them is to go out and play our game and help the team have success because ultimately that’s what is going to help those individuals get to where they want to go for college.”
This week’s games also bring forth another scheduling quirk for teams as the Steel will play on four consecutive days, the only time during the regular season that is scheduled to happen.
Foguth said the players were pushed hard physically during training camp to help prepare them for this start to the season. Beginning Wednesday, they will see if they can pass that test.
“The last thing you want to have in hockey is have the (excuse that) ‘We were out of shape or we ran out of gas’ type of thing,” Foguth said. “We don’t want that to be an option. Four games is a tough stretch but we make sure we’re taking care of ourselves day by day and getting the rest they need and hopefully we’ll be ready to go for that stretch.”
Janesville Jets at Chippewa Steel 9-14-19
