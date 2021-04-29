NAHL: Veteran Baker takes unique, productive path to Chippewa Steel

Adjusting on the fly, Brockton Baker tells his teammates, is an important skill.

But the Chippewa Steel forward isn’t just saying it, he’s showing it.

Baker has shown his ability to adapt quickly to change throughout his hockey career including this season with the North American Hockey League squad. As the Steel enter games on Friday and Saturday in Fairbanks against the Ice Dogs, Baker has proven his worth as a part of new Steel coach Mike Janda’s attack and has logged assists in each of his past two games.

Overall Baker has nine goals and seven assists in 39 games for Chippewa and has quickly shown to be a great fit for Janda’s skill-based plan of attack.

“He’s definitely thriving in the system that we’re starting to put in place and he’s the type of player that we want,” Janda said of Baker. “He’s the type of player that’s going to play the way we want to play.”

Baker took a unique route to Chippewa Falls and while he is a rookie in the Tier II NAHL, he is not new to the world of junior hockey. The Verona native played two seasons in the Tier I United States Hockey League in previous years, first for the Sioux City Musketeers in 2018-19 before being able to return home when he was traded to the Madison Capitols prior to the 2019-20 season.