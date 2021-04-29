NAHL: Veteran Baker takes unique, productive path to Chippewa Steel

Adjusting on the fly, Brockton Baker tells his teammates, is an important skill.
But the Chippewa Steel forward isn’t just saying it, he’s showing it.
Baker has shown his ability to adapt quickly to change throughout his hockey career including this season with the North American Hockey League squad. As the Steel enter games on Friday and Saturday in Fairbanks against the Ice Dogs, Baker has proven his worth as a part of new Steel coach Mike Janda’s attack and has logged assists in each of his past two games.
Overall Baker has nine goals and seven assists in 39 games for Chippewa and has quickly shown to be a great fit for Janda’s skill-based plan of attack.
“He’s definitely thriving in the system that we’re starting to put in place and he’s the type of player that we want,” Janda said of Baker. “He’s the type of player that’s going to play the way we want to play.”
Baker took a unique route to Chippewa Falls and while he is a rookie in the Tier II NAHL, he is not new to the world of junior hockey. The Verona native played two seasons in the Tier I United States Hockey League in previous years, first for the Sioux City Musketeers in 2018-19 before being able to return home when he was traded to the Madison Capitols prior to the 2019-20 season.
The forward logged 41 goals and 42 assists in 47 games over two seasons with Verona in helping the Wildcats advance to the state semifinals in 2018 before falling to eventual state champion Hudson. Baker’s play with Team Wisconsin Hockey helped him get noticed by USHL teams and he made the Musketeers in 2018-19 where he was a teammate of former Chi-Hi standout Jordan Steinmetz and Eau Claire North star Sam Stange. Baker scored three goals and assisted on five others in 36 games that season before being traded back to Wisconsin with the Capitols. He lived at home for the 2019-20 season and scored five goals with eight assists in 46 games and was set to return this season before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic put the team on hiatus for this season.
So that lead Baker to Chippewa Falls and the NAHL where he has been an important piece for a young Steel team on and off the ice.
“Bakes is a great kid,” Janda said. “He’s one that I wish was coming back for another year and I’ve told him that. He’s a really good leader. He does all the right things. He’s always engaged and leads by example on the ice and he leads by example off the ice by doing the right things all the time.”
Baker had to adjust to changing leagues while his teammates more recently had to adjust to a coaching change when Janda took over for Carter Foguth following the sale of the team two weeks ago.
“I think it’s been a great fit. I love everything here,” Baker said. “I get a lot of playing time which is nice and I get to be a leader on this team, fill a big role. We’ve got a lot of good players here and we’ve got a good group. I think it’s just been a great fit.”
Baker is tied for fourth on the team in goals but his coach said the team wants him to be even more aggressive at getting to the net when he has the puck on his stick.
“He’s shifty, he’s got good edge work, he moves the puck well,” Janda said of Baker. “His hockey IQ is elite and he’s always looking to find his teammates which we want him to shoot a little bit more, but he’s always looking to shoot the puck.”
Chippewa lost its first three games of the Alaska trip last week to Kenai River. Both Janda and Baker, however, feel the team is close to turning its close losses into victories.
“We’re 0-5 since I’ve been here and it’s really frustrating because we’ve lost four one-goal games basically and we’re right there, we just haven’t gotten the bounce,” Janda said. “Bakes is one of those guys that shows up and no matter where we are in the standings he’s going to give me and his teammates everything he’s got and that’s what we’re looking for for the older guys as we come down the stretch is to lead by example and show up and work hard.”
The Alaska trip comes to a close with games in Fairbanks on Friday and Saturday night. While the Steel would need to pile up victories quickly if they want to make a late charge for a playoff spot, Baker said that is exactly what the team is focused on right now as Baker finishes up and looks towards possibly continuing with hockey at the college level.
“We’re hungry to win and we’re hoping we can switch it around because we’re all hoping we can switch it around because we’re all sick of losing,” Baker said. “We work a lot harder for what the results we’re getting and we just hope to turn that around.”