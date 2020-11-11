NAHL: Veteran Gotovets among those Chippewa Steel will depend upon to shoulder scoring load

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gotovets starting playing hockey as a youngster and said it’s a sport he’s been in love with ever since.

“You just love it. When you love the girl you don’t think about the things you love about her,” Gotovets said. “You love her every day and it’s the same with me and hockey.”

Also known for his light-hearted ways off the ice, Gotovets has been a key fixture in the locker room for the Steel and now as one of the veterans on the team he’s sharing his knowledge with the more inexperienced players. Gotovets said his main advice is to remember it’s a long season and not to get too high or low as the year can throw exciting and frustrating things your way at any time.

The leadup to this season has been different for everyone amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Gotovets had to reach out the embassy in his home country to help secure a visa to return.

Chippewa is definitely glad he’s back to give the team another option as it looks to find scoring after being shut out in the team’s 3-0 loss in the season opener last Friday against Kenai River.