NAHL: Veteran Gotovets among those Chippewa Steel will depend upon to shoulder scoring load

Grisha Gotovets has seen a lot during his nearly 100 games playing for the Chippewa Steel.
Now in his third year with Chippewa Falls’ North American Hockey League squad, the Minsk, Belarus native is being asked to shoulder more of the scoring load for the Steel.
Gotovets has nine goals and 44 assists in 95 career games for Chippewa entering this week’s three games against the Kenai River Brown Bears at Chippewa Area Ice Arena on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The 20-year old Gotovets assisted on the first-ever regular season goal for the Steel more than two years ago and has been a consistent presence on the team ever since.
“It’s nice to see him keep progressing,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said of Gotovets. “He’s got all of the skill in the world and for him it’s just a matter of putting it all together.”
Chippewa will be looking to Gotovets and others more for offense this year after leading scorers Connor Szmul, Jacob Dirks and Killian Kiecker-Olson have moved on.
“I feel we’re a little bit deeper this year and we realize that every one of the four lines has to contribute to the team’s success and I feel like as soon as we have that we’re going to start scoring a lot of goals,” Gotovets said.
Gotovets came to America from Belarus first to watch his older brother play hockey in the U.S. and later came to the country himself to play at the prestigious Shattuck-St. Mary’s boarding school in Faribault, Minn. prior to coming to Chippewa.
Gotovets starting playing hockey as a youngster and said it’s a sport he’s been in love with ever since.
“You just love it. When you love the girl you don’t think about the things you love about her,” Gotovets said. “You love her every day and it’s the same with me and hockey.”
Also known for his light-hearted ways off the ice, Gotovets has been a key fixture in the locker room for the Steel and now as one of the veterans on the team he’s sharing his knowledge with the more inexperienced players. Gotovets said his main advice is to remember it’s a long season and not to get too high or low as the year can throw exciting and frustrating things your way at any time.
The leadup to this season has been different for everyone amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and Gotovets had to reach out the embassy in his home country to help secure a visa to return.
Chippewa is definitely glad he’s back to give the team another option as it looks to find scoring after being shut out in the team’s 3-0 loss in the season opener last Friday against Kenai River.
“That was one of the biggest things we tried to address in the summer and then I thought Friday even for myself its weird not having your Kiecker-Olsons and Szmuls and Dirks’,” Foguth said. “I think for us we have the talent to replace them, it’s just going to be more scoring by committee where we have more guys that will have to chip in. Grisha is definitely one of those guys we hope and plan to fill that role for us.”
Gotovets was fourth on the team in scoring last season with 34 total points (five goals and 29 assists). Chippewa will see their fellow Midwest Division foe for three games this week before hosting another Alaska team for two games next week when the Fairbanks Ice Dogs come to town.
The Steel outshot Kenai River 46-31 in the opener but couldn’t find a way past Brown Bear goalie Luke Pavicich.
“Obviously not the way we wanted to start the season but it’s only one game and it we’re trying to, it sounds cliché, get better one day at a time,” Foguth said of the offense. “It’s been a crazy year with all the COVID stuff so we’re trying to get guys back in the groove of playing hockey and get them to where we want them and need them to be playing well.”
