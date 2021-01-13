NAHL: Veteran Waltman leads improved Chippewa Steel offense early in season

Ryan Waltman entered his first season with the Chippewa Steel with 54 games of experience in the North American Hockey League.
That qualifies him as one of the more experienced players on the squad this year for a young Steel team and early on the South Bend, Ind. native is showing his worth as he begins this week tied for the team lead in goals (three) and the team leader in total points (six) while playing in all seven games.
The Steel entered last offseason on the search for scoring punch after the top-three scorers from a season ago moved on. The search led them to Waltman, who had finished up a solid season with the Shreveport Mudbugs in which he scored 10 goals and assisted on 18 others in 49 games. Simply put, Waltman showed the ability to get the puck in the net.
“We knew we were losing a lot of scoring with the main three guys from last year and (were) looking for somebody that we wouldn’t have to wait on to get going,” Chippewa coach Carter Foguth said.
Last year’s season was halted near the finish line of the regular season, a disappointment that gave Waltman additional time to hone his game with the expectation to be ready whenever the new season got going. Waltman has come out of the chute strong with points in five of his first six games.
“I’ve been put in a position to succeed,” Waltman said. “I really think the coaching staff has put me in a good spot and my teammates as well.”
The 6-foot-1, 183-pound Waltman has impressed coaches early in the season not just with his scoring ability, but his willingness to get physical and battle for the puck all over the ice.
“The biggest thing is he works hard,” Foguth said of Waltman. “He’s got some skill but he puts in the work and he’s willing to go to all the hard areas and do the things he needs to do to put himself in a good spot to score goals and score points. He plays the game the right way and gets rewarded.”
Overall, Foguth and the coaching staff have been pleased with the work of the offense in its first seven games. What was once thought of as a weakness entering the year has quickly shown itself as a strength with Chippewa having tallied 21 goals in seven games with 16 of those goals coming in their last four contests.
“We have a mobile ‘D’ corps and also we have a lot of skill up front,” Waltman said of the team. “We play a fast game and we get pucks to the net and I think that’s where we’ve found success so far.”
Waltman said the chemistry of the team has been coming along well early in the season, even as the starts and stops of the schedule have made consistent ice time hard to come by. Now in his third season of NAHL action, Waltman has been able to share his experience and knowledge with the younger players on the team who are in the position he was in not that long ago.
“I came in with 50-some games under my belt, I just want to be able to help the young guys as much as possible,” Waltman said. “I think the biggest thing I tell a lot of the young guys is don’t play hesitant. Come out and create your own touches, play with a lot of energy and everything else will take care of itself because I think that’s something I struggled with at the start of my junior career was not playing with a ton of energy, being hesitant and not wanting to make a mistake.”
Chippewa is on the road this week with games in Richfield against the Minnesota Magicians on Thursday and Friday. The Magicians took two from the Steel by scores of 7-4 and 4-3 on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, respectively. The Steel’s schedule has been changed since the return at the end of December, most notably pushing a scheduled trip to Alaska in February back later into the year.
Chippewa plays its next four games on the road to close out the month before a home-heavy schedule in February that starts with a Feb. 4 matchup against Janesville and includes six of its eight matchups in the month being played at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
“For these guys, I know they’re just happy to get the opportunity to play,” Foguth said. “So it doesn’t matter if we’re playing here in Chippewa or we’re playing in Alaska. They’re just excited to get on the ice.”
