NAHL: Veteran Waltman leads improved Chippewa Steel offense early in season

The 6-foot-1, 183-pound Waltman has impressed coaches early in the season not just with his scoring ability, but his willingness to get physical and battle for the puck all over the ice.

“The biggest thing is he works hard,” Foguth said of Waltman. “He’s got some skill but he puts in the work and he’s willing to go to all the hard areas and do the things he needs to do to put himself in a good spot to score goals and score points. He plays the game the right way and gets rewarded.”

Overall, Foguth and the coaching staff have been pleased with the work of the offense in its first seven games. What was once thought of as a weakness entering the year has quickly shown itself as a strength with Chippewa having tallied 21 goals in seven games with 16 of those goals coming in their last four contests.

“We have a mobile ‘D’ corps and also we have a lot of skill up front,” Waltman said of the team. “We play a fast game and we get pucks to the net and I think that’s where we’ve found success so far.”