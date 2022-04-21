NAHL: Young Chippewa Steel roster looks to carry late momentum from 'super encouraging' finish throughout offseason

Difficult decisions can often lead to satisfying results.

A few months ago, Chippewa Steel management had some challenging choices to make as the team approached the trade deadline for the North American Hockey League. The team opted to go with a younger roster and traded many of its veterans, giving additional chances to newer players.

In the final weeks of the season, the Steel saw the benefits of that approach and now enter the offseason excited for the future.

The Steel (25-31-2-2) closed their fourth season in Chippewa Falls last weekend by splitting two games with the Minnesota Wilderness to end the schedule. Chippewa entered 2022 firmly in the Robertson Cup playoff race but a tough start to the calendar year moved the team down the standings. Chippewa lost 14 of its first 17 games to start the year and near the end of that slide, the team traded many of its veteran players.

The rest of the regular season showed marked improvement for Chippewa, though, as the Steel won six of 11 games to end the regular season with a level of play first-year coach and general manager Casey Mignone called ‘super encouraging’.

“I think that you have a plan in place and you never know how it’s going to go until you get into it,” Mignone said of the decision to go with a younger roster down the stretch. “(I’m) super proud of how our boys competed until the last game and how some of our young guys took on some bigger roles and not just as far as play but leadership. We’re really excited about the future.”

Mignone was named Chippewa coach and general manager on Aug. 27, around the same time the team started training camp. The first-year coach admitted it was a whirlwind getting up to speed in a new organization with new players but credited the support staff in place for helping to make that happen.

Forward Nick Sajevic played in all 60 games for the Steel this season and led the Steel in goals scored (18), assists (25) and total points (43). Fellow first-year forward Joseph Grainda scored 16 goals and added 18 assists while Eau Claire native Joe Kelly finished fourth on the team in goals scored (15) and had 25 points in 57 games played. Veteran defenseman Parker Gnos played in all 60 games as well for the team and notched five goals and 15 assists.

While those familiar faces provided steady play for the Steel throughout the year, many newcomers gave a preview of what could be to come in the future. Forward Sam Rice scored four goals and assisted on six others in 15 games and University of Minnesota commit defenseman Brady Yakesh scored twice and assisted on two other goals in seven games at the end of the season.

Now starts the offseason for Chippewa and the other NAHL teams that did not qualify for the postseason. The first big part of the offseason comes in early May when the United States Hockey League holds its draft. The tier-I USHL can select players from the tier-II NAHL during part of the draft to give them a chance to come to training camp.

The team hosted its exit interviews with players earlier this week and Mignone said the uncertainty of knowing who would be back next year is the toughest part of working in the league.

“Regardless of who is back we feel confident in the group that we’ve put together and are excited about next year,” Mignone said.

The NAHL draft takes place in mid-June and Mignone said the team will also be traveling around to see players in action at other camps during that time. In addition, Chippewa will be hosting pre-draft and future camps before deciding on who will be invited to the main camp for a chance to make the roster for the 2022-23 season.

“It’s a short summer but it’ll be action-packed and I’m really excited to hit some of these bigger dates as far as drafts go and continuing to build our team,” Mignone said.

When the Steel return to the ice late in the summer to begin preparations for the upcoming season, they’ll do so as one of three NAHL teams in Wisconsin. Earlier this year it was announced the Minnesota Magicians would be moving to Eagle River, joining the Janesville Jets and Steel as the three teams that call America’s Dairyland home. Even though the Magicians are moving into the same state, the road trip for Chippewa to face them is now more than an hour longer than from their previous home in Richfield, Minn.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about Eagle River, and they have a great rink,” Mignone said of Wisconsin’s newest NAHL team. “I’m looking forward to playing some games there.”

Chippewa won its home finale last Friday with a 7-2 win over the Wilderness in front of 573 fans at Chippewa Area Ice Arena — the largest home crowd for the team in more than two months — before falling in overtime on the road 2-1 Saturday night.

“We’re really looking forward to next year and that continued support and hopefully playing some playoff games here in Chippewa,” Mignone said of the finish to the season.

