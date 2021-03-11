Nordic Skiing: Dahlby wins boys middle school state championship, high school girls team third at 40th annual Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Championships

The Chippewa Valley Nordic Ski Team capped their season with a bang last weekend with strong performances at the 40th Annual Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Championships in Cable.
Jack Dahlby took home the state championship in the middle school boys division while the high school girls team was third, earning the first team podium finish at state for the team in its more than decade-long history.
The ‘Red Yetis’ are a team made up of athletes from all around the Chippewa Valley including Chippewa Falls with competitors from fifth through 12th grade. The team started 12 years ago with a total of four competitors and this year had 58, including 29 athletes who hit the Birkie Start Area Trails course for the state championships.
Dahlby navigated the course with a cumulative time of 17 minutes and 15 seconds in his two combined runs, one coming in the freestyle discipline and the other in the classic style. Dahlby’s times in each were the best in the field as the eighth-grader bested Red Wing Nordic’s Eric Anderson (17:38) for the top spot.
“He’s tough. He’s a great skier and we’re proud to be working with him,” Chippewa Valley coach Ted Theyerl said of Dahlby.
Dahlby put on a show and his coach said was the talk of the meet as he rolled to the title.
The high school girls team tied Lakeland for second place in the team standings with 29 points but was third via tiebreaker as Peak Nordic finished at the top of the standings with 13 points. Fran Peterson led the charge for the Red Yetis by taking second place in 44:50, behind only Madnorski’s Nina Chosy (44:03). Madyson Rosenberger (11th, 46:38), Aubrie Ecker (23rd, 49:14), Elli Hudacek (37th, 51:55), Lydia Fish (44th, 52:41), Aiva Dahlby (60th, 54:26), Lauren Theyerl (76th, 58:08), Lilly Thatcher (83rd, 1:00.02), Elsa Murray (94th, 1:02.21) and Patricia Clark (107th, 1:10.37) were the other performers as a part of the history-making effort by the girls high school team.
The middle school boys team finished seventh in the team standings with 61 points as Bay Nordic (22 points) was first. Zack Johnson (30th, 22:03), Finn Grenier (37th, 22:44), Simon Fish (41st, 23:05), Noah Sylvester (47th, 23:21), Ben Bowman (48th, 23:22) and Henry Fish (87th, 29:42) were the other competitors on the boys middle school team.
The high school boys team was also seventh in the team competition with 63 points, one point behind Wausau Nordic United (62) for sixth as Peak Nordic (14) grabbed the top spot. Marcus Peterson was the top finisher for the high school boys team in 16th (38:50), followed by Forest Grenier (25th, 40:00), Connor Jol (26th, 40:01), Kristian Hudacek (29th, 40:16), Aidan Ecker (38th, 41:14), Peter Gingerich (74th, 45:34), Fletcher Myhre (84th, 47:42), William Sylvester (96th, 50:17) and Daniel Murray (100th, 52:01) were the other finishers for the high school boys group.
Teckla Wahlstrand (27th, 24:48) and Elsa Bowman (60th, 33:02) were the finishers in the middle school girls race for the Red Yetis, who were an incomplete team.
Finding areas to practice and compete has been a challenge for the team throughout the winter as areas to the north and south had plenty of snow but this area of the state did not, meaning the team had to travel grade distances or find places with man-made snow options to log time to train.
“It was a tough year for practice but we’ve got a good amount of skiers that made do,” Theyerl said.
That includes the sprint to the finish with the warmup across the state making it tougher to compete but thankfully the team was able to get in its final competition of the year before even warmer weather this week continued to shrink the snow supply in the state.
“We’re done now thank god, because we’re done,” Theyerl. “You look outside at the ground and there’s grass.”
Theyerl competed in one of the first meets in the league nearly 40 years ago and in more recent years has been working to help grow the Chippewa Valley team, one made up of athletes from as far north as Barron and Rice Lake to as far south as Eleva with western cities like Menomonie and even as far east competitors as Neillsville as well.