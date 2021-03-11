Nordic Skiing: Dahlby wins boys middle school state championship, high school girls team third at 40th annual Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Championships

The Chippewa Valley Nordic Ski Team capped their season with a bang last weekend with strong performances at the 40th Annual Wisconsin Nordic Ski League Championships in Cable.

Jack Dahlby took home the state championship in the middle school boys division while the high school girls team was third, earning the first team podium finish at state for the team in its more than decade-long history.

The ‘Red Yetis’ are a team made up of athletes from all around the Chippewa Valley including Chippewa Falls with competitors from fifth through 12th grade. The team started 12 years ago with a total of four competitors and this year had 58, including 29 athletes who hit the Birkie Start Area Trails course for the state championships.

Dahlby navigated the course with a cumulative time of 17 minutes and 15 seconds in his two combined runs, one coming in the freestyle discipline and the other in the classic style. Dahlby’s times in each were the best in the field as the eighth-grader bested Red Wing Nordic’s Eric Anderson (17:38) for the top spot.

“He’s tough. He’s a great skier and we’re proud to be working with him,” Chippewa Valley coach Ted Theyerl said of Dahlby.

Dahlby put on a show and his coach said was the talk of the meet as he rolled to the title.