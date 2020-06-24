Northwoods League Baseball: Eau Claire Express cancel 2020 season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Eau Claire Express have canceled the 2020 season, the team announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The team announced the decision, citing "guidelines put into effect by the Eau Claire City-County Health Department limit planned social gatherings to 100 people at an outdoor venue. The order also prohibits gameplay to take place between two different teams.

"As a result of these guidelines, as well as the safety of our fans, players and staff in mind, the Eau Claire Express are unable to commit to playing organized games starting on Wednesday, July 15 at Carson Park, concluding in the decision to cancel the 2020 season," the team said.

The start of the season was postponed by the Northwoods League on May 7. As a result of Stay at Home orders being ended or lifted, each Northwoods League affiliate was allowed the opportunity to work with their respective municipalities to implement a plan on returning to play.

The Bismarck Larks announced on May 27 their pod would begin play on June 15 and shortly after, it was announced several other pods, including one that would consist of five teams located in Wisconsin, would begin their season on July 1. The Eau Claire Express were not one of the teams included in the pod.