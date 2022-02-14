Northwoods League: Eau Claire Express sold to local group

The Eau Claire Express of the Northwoods League have been sold to a local group, the club announced on Monday.

The Toycen Baseball Club, a group owned and managed by the Toycen family which owns Toycen Ford in Chippewa Falls, has purchased the club from Eau Claire Baseball, a group managed by Bill Rowlett, Dale Varsho and Andy Neborak. The Toycen family has been involved in automotive sales in the Chippewa Valley for more than 70 years.

“We are extremely excited to continue the legacy that Eau Claire Baseball has had on the Express over the last several years,” said managing partner Craig Toycen in a press release. “We are huge baseball fans in our family, and we know what a rich baseball history there is in the city of Eau Claire. Knowing that legends like Hank Aaron have played at Carson Park, we are honored to be involved with this historic stadium and great baseball team.”

Express management and support staff will remain in place going forward, including manager Dale Varsho.

“We made Dale know very early in our talks that it was important to us to have him stay on with the Express,” Toycen said. “His experience is invaluable, and we want him a part of the Express for years to come.”

The Express open their 17th season in the Northwoods League on May 30 with a 7:05 p.m. game against the La Crosse Loggers.

