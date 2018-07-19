EAU CLAIRE — With two strong seasons at Central Michigan University and a 2017 Northwoods League All-Star selection under his belt, Zach Gilles proved he is up to the challenge of college baseball.
He was set for another summer of development with the Eau Claire Express, but sometimes things don’t go according to plan.
Gilles, a McDonell alum, has battled injuries throughout the better part of the Express’ schedule this year, including recently suffering an injury that will take him out of action for the remainder of the summer.
Gilles said he broke his hamate bone in his right wrist swinging the bat and he will undergo surgery on Friday with hopes to be back healthy some time this fall.
He had just returned to play after a hamstring injury limited him in June to only five games before this injury wiped out his summer.
“It’s more annoying than anything because I’ve been out for awhile,” Gilles said.
Gilles made only seven plate appearances since he returned to the lineup on July 13, and he last saw action in Tuesday’s game as a pinch runner. He will finish the season with just 23 at-bats, driving in five runs and stealing seven bases.
Slated for another season with Express, things were all lined up for him to continue the progress he’s made in his two years of college as he prepares to take on a bigger leadership role heading into his junior year for the Central Michigan Chippewas.
Gilles was focused on fine tuning aspects of the game that would allow him to use the speed that got him 22 stolen bases in his first two seasons, but that will have to wait.
“My expectations were to come in and play some good ball, get better, work on things I had to work on,” Gilles said. “I was hoping to work on my bunting, stealing bases, getting better pitches to hit and hitting my pitch.”
Although it’s become a lost summer when it comes to development, Gilles knows there is still some things he can work on that aren’t related to baseball skills.
With two years of quality production at Central Michigan, Gilles is ready to take the next step as a member of the program and become a leader who teammates can look up to.
“Being an upperclassman is kind of a different thing,” he said. “I got to take on a whole new responsibility by helping be one of the leaders of the team.”
That works out well for the Chippewas, who will be in need of strong leadership this season after major turnover in their baseball program. When Gilles returns to Central Michigan in the fall he will be doing so under new management.
After a standout coaching career, longtime Chippewas’ coach Steve Jaska announced his retirement in June.
Taking place will be former Northwoods University coach Jordan Bischel. Facing a coaching change midway through his college career is another bit of adversity Gilles will face this summer heading into the fall.
Gilles said he hasn’t had the chance to meet Bischel yet, but he said has heard positive things, specifically from Express head coach Dale Varsho. Gilles said he is looking forward to learning from the new coaching staff to see how they differ from the previous group in regard to style of play.
While Gilles will no longer be able to make an impact for the Express on the field, that doesn’t mean he can’t play a role on the team.
Varsho said he values Gilles presence in the clubhouse and he said Gilles’ work ethic rubs off positively on teammates.
“He does everything right,” Varsho said. “He’s a great teammate who works his butt off. He’s so great to have in the clubhouse that it’s just fun having him around and showing everybody else how to work hard.”
Although seeing game action is preferable to being on the bench, Varsho doesn’t discredit the value of being a positive influence in the clubhouse and he doesn’t want Gilles to think he can’t get better even though he is sidelined by injury. He said their can be a learning opportunity from seeing the game from a new perspective.
“(I expect him to) just flat out be a great teammate in the dugout and help out his teammates and see what he sees and hopefully come to us and try to learn more about the game himself,” Varsho said. “That’s really the key for him, to keep on learning.”
