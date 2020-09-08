 Skip to main content
Northwoods League: McDonell grad Gilles named to Postseason All-Star Team
Northwoods League

Northwoods League: McDonell grad Gilles named to Postseason All-Star Team

McDonell graduate and Central Michigan University outfielder Zach Gilles has been named to the Northwoods League's Postseason All-Star Team for the 2020 season.

Gilles played 31 games for the Mankato Moondogs and led the league in on-base percentage (.514) while finishing fifth in batting average (.366) with 31 walks and 12 stolen bases. Gilles was joined on the team by teammate Shane Barringer, a left-handed pitcher from Ballarmine University.

Mankato finished fourth in the Minnesota-Iowa pod division with a 17-25 overall record, 11.5 games behind the Waterloo Bucks (28-13) for first place.

