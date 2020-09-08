Northwoods League: McDonell grad Gilles named to Postseason All-Star Team

McDonell graduate and Central Michigan University outfielder Zach Gilles has been named to the Northwoods League's Postseason All-Star Team for the 2020 season.
Northwoods League: McDonell graduate Gilles making most of extra season in league with Mankato MoonDogs
Zach Gilles is getting one more chance.
Gilles played 31 games for the Mankato Moondogs and led the league in on-base percentage (.514) while finishing fifth in batting average (.366) with 31 walks and 12 stolen bases. Gilles was joined on the team by teammate Shane Barringer, a left-handed pitcher from Ballarmine University.
Mankato finished fourth in the Minnesota-Iowa pod division with a 17-25 overall record, 11.5 games behind the Waterloo Bucks (28-13) for first place.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!