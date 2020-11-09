Northwoods League: McDonell grad Gilles wins Rawlings 'Big Stick' award

McDonell graduate and Central Michigan University outfielder Zach Gilles has won the 2020 Rawlings 'Big Stick' Award for his performance last summer for the Mankato Moondogs in the Northwoods League.

Gilles hit .366 for the Moondogs in earning the award, which is given to the player at each position who had the best batting average during the season.

Rawlings has been rewarding the top hitters in the Northwoods League since 2007 in addition to honoring the best fielders since 2002. To honor the achievement, the award winners will receive an engraved bat from Rawlings.

