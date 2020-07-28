Northwoods League: McDonell graduate Gilles making most of extra season in league with Mankato MoonDogs

“I didn’t know anybody on this team before I came here,” Gilles said. “I didn’t know my host family, so I just got to meet a bunch of new guys and meet some new people, so that was cool.”

The Northwoods League regular season is scheduled to run through Aug. 20, but Gilles’ future in baseball remains clear as he will return to Central Michigan next season for a second chance at his senior season. Gilles’ best performance came in 2019 when he hit .351 with an on-base percentage just shy of .450 with 34 runs batted in and 20 stolen bases as the Chippewas tied the program record for wins after a 47-14 campaign while winning Mid-American Conference regular season and postseason championships and advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.

Gilles had initially planned on moving on to pharmacy school after his spring season with the Chippewas, but he was able to plan it out so his baseball and school futures “panned out perfectly” with his future in pharmacy school still secure.

Gilles graduated from McDonell in 2016 and was ranked as the No. 13 prospect in the state and 377th best prospect in the country by Prep Baseball Report as he joined the Central Michigan program.

But before he gives his senior season another go, Gilles is focused on helping the MoonDogs and being a leader.