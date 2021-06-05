Olympic Swimming: Borgenheimer ready for long-awaited shot at U.S. Olympic Trials

Lily Borgenheimer has navigated a long road to get to the month of June.

The Chi-Hi graduate and Colorado Mesa University swimmer will be in action Monday in the 200-meter breaststroke at the first wave of the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Neb. as she looks to move closer to a possible bid on the United States team for this summer's games in Tokyo.

Borgenheimer will be in preliminary action on Monday morning with the top 16 performers advancing to that night's championship (for the top eight) and consolation (for ninth through 16th) finals. The top two finishers in the Wave I events will advance to the Wave II portion of the trials later in the month, where this year's Olympic team will be created.

Overall Borgenheimer is seeded 13th out of the 29 swimmers entered with a seed time of two minutes, 31.91 seconds, a long course time she set all the way back in the summer of 2019 at the Speedo Champions Series in Minneapolis while representing the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

But a lot has changed for Borgenheimer since that time. In the fall of 2019 Borgenheimer had labral repair surgery on her hip and moved to Colorado and transferred from swimming at Minnesota State Mankato to Colorado Mesa, a Division II college in Grand Junction, Colo.