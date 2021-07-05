Post 77 Senior Legion Baseball: Team looking to make most of abbreviated summer season

The Chippewa Falls Post 77 American Legion baseball teams are looking to have a fun time, even if it won’t be for a long time.
The later starting spring prep sports season has led to a shorter summer season for legion baseball teams around the state. But despite having a smaller schedule than usual, the Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior team isn’t letting that bring the excitement down for the players or first-year coach Jordan Steinmetz.
“We obviously got started late because of the WIAA having to go late and it’s going to be a fast season but I think it’ll a lot of fun,” Steinmetz said. “I’m excited.”
Steinmetz, a former standout for the team and soon-to-be junior for the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team has taken over as coach of the senior team for his older brother Drew with a squad made up primarily of players who were a part of the Chi-Hi varsity squad this spring.
The Post 77 seniors started the season by finishing 1-2 at the team’s home tournament on the last weekend of June before squaring off with Eau Claire on the Fourth of July at Carson Park. The seniors are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Superior on Wednesday before competing at the Gopher Classic tournament this weekend in Maple Grove, Minn. with five games over the course of three days.
The seniors finish up the regular season with a home game against Eau Claire at Gannon Field on July 13 before a doubleheader in Marshfield on July 17. The team is only a few weeks away from the postseason with regionals on July 21-23 and the state tournament from July 28-30 in Plover. Steinmetz is in his first season as a coach, but said it’s been easy so far since the team’s built-in chemistry has made things simple.
“I expect them to go out there and compete every game,” Steinmetz said. “I know they’re competitors and they want to win. Our goal is obviously to try and get down to the state tournament but as a goal for our team it’s just to have the most fun and go out there and compete.”
Post 77’s 17U and 16U teams are also underway for their summer seasons. The 17U squad is scheduled to host a doubleheader with New Richmond on Tuesday at Gannon Field and versus Altoona on Wednesday at Sipple Field. The 16U team is schedule to compete in two games at New Richmond on July 6 before hosting Menomonie on Thursday at Gannon Field.
Both 17U and 16U regionals will be played on July 14-16 with their respective state tournaments taking place July 21-23.