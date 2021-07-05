Post 77 Senior Legion Baseball: Team looking to make most of abbreviated summer season

The Chippewa Falls Post 77 American Legion baseball teams are looking to have a fun time, even if it won’t be for a long time.

The later starting spring prep sports season has led to a shorter summer season for legion baseball teams around the state. But despite having a smaller schedule than usual, the Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior team isn’t letting that bring the excitement down for the players or first-year coach Jordan Steinmetz.

“We obviously got started late because of the WIAA having to go late and it’s going to be a fast season but I think it’ll a lot of fun,” Steinmetz said. “I’m excited.”

Steinmetz, a former standout for the team and soon-to-be junior for the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team has taken over as coach of the senior team for his older brother Drew with a squad made up primarily of players who were a part of the Chi-Hi varsity squad this spring.

The Post 77 seniors started the season by finishing 1-2 at the team’s home tournament on the last weekend of June before squaring off with Eau Claire on the Fourth of July at Carson Park. The seniors are scheduled to play a doubleheader in Superior on Wednesday before competing at the Gopher Classic tournament this weekend in Maple Grove, Minn. with five games over the course of three days.