Prep Baseball: Bloomer's Yohnk named Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year

Bloomer junior Keegan Yohnk has been named the Western Cloverbelt Conference Player of the Year for the 2022 baseball season.

Yohnk was also a first team all-conference selection along with senior teammate Jack Strand. Cadott freshman Warren Bowe, Stanley-Boyd junior Logan Burzynski and Thorp senior Gavin Boie and junior Aiden Rosemeyer were also selected to the conference's first team.

McDonell junior Eddie Mittermeyer, Bloomer seniors Connor Crane and Jay Ryder, Stanley-Boyd junior Brett Kroeplin and Thorp junior Stephen Frankewicz were selected to the second team. McDonell junior Aidan Misfeldt, Bloomer senior Marcus Harelstad and freshmen Zeke Strand and Collin Crane, Cadott senior Ryan Sonnentag and Thorp junior Ashton Kroeplin were selected to the all-conference team as honorable mentions.

2022 All-Western Cloverbelt Conference Baseball

First Team—Jack Strand, Bloomer; Keegan Yohnk, Bloomer; Warren Bowe, Cadott; Mason Kostka, Eau Claire Regis; Cooper Dykes, Eau Claire Regis; Caden Weber, Eau Claire Regis; Zander Rockow, Eau Claire Regis; Logan Burzynski, Stanley-Boyd; Aiden Rosemeyer, Thorp; Gavin Boie, Thorp.

Second Team—Connor Crane, Bloomer; Jay Ryder, Bloomer; Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonell; Trig Korger, Osseo-Fairchild; Alex Leis, Eau Claire Regis; Payton Loomis, Eau Claire Regis; Sam Knickerbocker, Eau Claire Regis; Patrick Callaghan, Eau Claire Regis; Brett Kroeplin, Stanley-Boyd; Stephen Frankewicz, Thorp.

Honorable Mention—Zeke Strand, Bloomer; Collin Crane, Bloomer; Marcus Harelstad, Bloomer; Ryan Sonnentag, Cadott; Aidan Misfeldt, McDonell; Brody Seefeldt, Osseo-Fairchild; Ashton Oliver, Osseo-Fairchild; Matt Vesperman, Eau Claire Regis; Ashton Kroeplin, Thorp.

Player of the Year—Keegan Yohnk, Bloomer.

