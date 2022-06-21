 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Baseball | Chi-Hi Cardinals

Prep Baseball: Chi-Hi's Brennan earns All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors

Chi-Hi junior infielder Liam Brennan has been selected as an All-Big Rivers Conference first team honoree for the 2022 season.

The Cardinals also had three second team honorees with sophomore pitcher Easton Bobb, junior catcher Grady Fredrick and senior outfielder Gavin Goodman. Chi-Hi junior outfielder Dawson Goodman was selected to the team as an honorable mention.

River Falls junior pitcher Keenan Mork was chosen as the Big Rivers Conference Pitcher of the Year and Eau Claire Memorial senior Dylan O'Connell was selected as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.

2022 All-Big Rivers Conference Baseball

First Team—Pitcher: Keenan Mork, River Falls; Owen Weadge, Hudson. Catcher: Jonah Hanson, Eau Claire North. Infielder: Dylan O'Connell, Eau Claire Memorial; Gabe Richardson, Eau Claire North; Liam Brennan, Chi-Hi; Peyton Platter, Eau Claire Memorial. Outfielder: Jack Redwine, Eau Claire Memorial; Brennan DuCharme, Hudson; Jeffrey Schurman, River Falls. Utility: Henry Wilkinson, Eau Claire North.

Second Team—Pitcher: Dom LaDuke, New Richmond; Easton Bobb, Chi-Hi. Catcher: Grady Fredrick, Chi-Hi. Infielder: Wylie Baumer, Hudson; Leo Lauscher, Eau Claire Memorial; Matthew Juza, Rice Lake; Treysen Witt, Menomonie. Outfielder: Roscoe Rennock, Eau Claire North; Gavin Goodman, Chi-Hi; Alex Belongia, Rice Lake. Utility: Roman Trapani, Eau Claire Memorial.

Honorable Mention—Dawson Goodman, Chi-Hi; Tyson Allen, Eau Claire Memorial; Luke Erickson, Eau Claire Memorial; Jalen Pascal, Eau Claire North; Jack Kein, Eau Claire North; Sam Feck, Eau Claire North; Hunter Carlson, Hudson; Ben Burkof, Hudson; Jake Busson, Hudson; Kyler Hove, Hudson; Logan VonBerge, Hudson; Max Kretovics, New Richmond; Cole Fenske, Rice Lake; Easton Stone, Rice Lake; Elliot Nolin, Rice Lake; Teddy Norman, River Falls; Ragan Pinnow, River Falls; Michael Shurma, River Falls; Eli Condon, River Falls.

