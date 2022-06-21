Prep Baseball: Chi-Hi's Brennan earns All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors

Chi-Hi junior infielder Liam Brennan has been selected as an All-Big Rivers Conference first team honoree for the 2022 season.
The Cardinals also had three second team honorees with sophomore pitcher Easton Bobb, junior catcher Grady Fredrick and senior outfielder Gavin Goodman. Chi-Hi junior outfielder Dawson Goodman was selected to the team as an honorable mention.
River Falls junior pitcher Keenan Mork was chosen as the Big Rivers Conference Pitcher of the Year and Eau Claire Memorial senior Dylan O'Connell was selected as the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year.
2022 All-Big Rivers Conference Baseball
First Team—Pitcher: Keenan Mork, River Falls; Owen Weadge, Hudson. Catcher: Jonah Hanson, Eau Claire North. Infielder: Dylan O'Connell, Eau Claire Memorial; Gabe Richardson, Eau Claire North; Liam Brennan, Chi-Hi; Peyton Platter, Eau Claire Memorial. Outfielder: Jack Redwine, Eau Claire Memorial; Brennan DuCharme, Hudson; Jeffrey Schurman, River Falls. Utility: Henry Wilkinson, Eau Claire North.
Chi-Hi's Makenna Johnston and Hannah Aldrich and Bloomer's Calley Olson have been selected to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association's All-State First Team for the 2022 season. Thorp's Alexa Hanson and Ava Teclaw and Cadott's Makenna Barone were an all-state honorable mention while Chi-Hi's Madyson Baker and Paige Steinmetz, Cadott's Lauryn Goettl and Thorp's Trysta Leech were all-district honorable mentions.
The offense for the Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team came alive to the tune of five runs in the fifth and sixth innings as they pulled away from Menomonie Post 32 14-5 on Tuesday evening at Wakanda Park.