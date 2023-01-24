 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Basketball: McDonell boys back to No. 1 in Associated Press Division 5 state poll

The McDonell boys basketball team is back to No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll, released on Tuesday.

The Macks (15-1) leapfrogged Fall River (14-1) one week after the Hilltoppers jumped the Macks. Fall River suffered its first loss of the season on Jan. 17 with a 74-63 defeat to Deerfield. One week prior the Hilltoppers vaulted the Macks atop the standings when McDonell had its first loss, an 80-76 loss at Fall Creek on Jan. 12. McDonell earned six of the eight-place votes in the poll. De Pere (Division 1), Pewaukee (Division 2), Brillion (Division 3) and Howards Grove (Division 4) were the other top teams in their respective divisions.

In the girls poll both Cadott (14-2, Division 4) and McDonell (12-3, Division 5) received votes but were outside the top 10 in their respective divisions. Kettle Moraine (Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (Division 2), Freedom (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Blair-Taylor (Division 5) were the top-ranked teams in their divisions.

Boys Basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. De Pere (6)14-0781
2. Middleton (2)14-0742
3. Arrowhead14-1623
4. Homestead12-2555
5. Brookfield Central11-2384
6. Fond du Lac13-3309
7. Milwaukee Hamilton12-329T6
8. Marquette University  11-324T6
9. Eau Claire Memorial12-31610
10. Hudson10-3118

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 10, Sussex Hamilton 6, Muskego 4, Oshkosh North 1, Sheboygan North 1, Waunakee 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Pewaukee (8)9-2802
2. Wisconsin Lutheran    11-3683
3. Nicolet14-2601
4. Burlington12-2465
5. Pius XI11-3406
6. Onalaska10-3387
(tie) Greenfield11-1389
8. La Crosse Central9-5184
9. Whitnall11-114NR
10. Stoughton11-311NR

Others receiving votes: McFarland 10, Mosinee 9, De Forest 3, Medford Area 2, Milwaukee Marshall 1, Mount Horeb 1, Westosha Central 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Brillion (7)15-0781
2. Appleton Xavier14-0683
3. West Salem (1)12-1652
4. Racine St. Catherine's   13-1574
5. Osceola14-0388
6. Saint Thomas More12-2346
7. Little Chute13-023NR
8. Catholic Memorial10-32010
9. Lakeside Lutheran12-1189
(tie) Prescott12-3185

Others receiving votes: Carmen Northwest 14, Kiel 6, Turner 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Howards Grove (5)14-1771
2. Luther (2)13-1692
3. Darlington (1)15-1584
4. Saint Mary Catholic13-2546
5. Saint Mary's Springs    10-2533
6. Mineral Point13-2345
7. Auburndale13-2299
8. Fall Creek12-21910
9. Kohler13-2148
10. Aquinas11-3137
(tie) Marathon12-213NR

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 5, Bangor 2.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. McDonell Central (6)15-1782
2. Fall River (2)14-1741
3. Newman Catholic12-2595
4. Heritage Christian16-1574
5. Central Wisconsin Christian12-2523
6. Solon Springs13-12810
7. Owen-Withee12-2246
8. Hillsboro13-217NR
9. Port Edwards11-3147
10. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran    10-4129

Others receiving votes: Royall 7, Ithaca 6, Wauzeka-Steuben 4, Pacelli 4, Wayland Academy 2, Hurley 2.

Girls Basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Kettle Moraine (5)    14-1751
2. Hortonville (2)15-1732
3. Brookfield East15-1613
(tie) Neenah (1)16-1614
5. Verona Area12-2415
6. Germantown14-3396
7. Franklin16-1278
8. Arrowhead11-2237
9. Sun Prairie West13-31410
10. Kaukauna13-3129

Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 7, Homestead 5, Superior 2.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Notre Dame (7)14-1791
2. Pewaukee (1)14-1712
3. Union Grove14-1634
4. Beaver Dam15-2533
5. McFarland14-2435
5. Waukesha West15-2436
7. Pius XI13-2297
8. Monona Grove14-2259
9. Reedsburg Area15-39NR
(tie) Fox Valley Lutheran         15-29NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 5, Cedarburg 4, Wisconsin Lutheran 4, De Forest 2, West De Pere 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Freedom (7)14-1792
2. Lake Mills15-2653
3. Dominican (1)13-2631
4. Edgerton15-1604
5. Oostburg14-2376
6. Brillion14-2355
7. Waupun13-4307
8. Prairie du Chien14-4229
9. Milwaukee Academy of Science      14-22110
10. West Salem15-119NR

Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Columbus 2, Elk Mound 2, Kewaskum 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Aquinas (8)15-1801
2. Cuba City15-0693
3. Westfield Area17-1564
4. Laconia16-2532
5. The Prairie School13-2487
6. Neillsville15-0426
7. New Glarus16-0415
8. Saint Mary Catholic         14-1239
9. Crandon13-11210
10. Randolph13-488

Others receiving votes: Cadott 5, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Blair-Taylor (8)14-0801
2. Prairie Farm15-0672
3. Albany17-060T3
4. Assumption14-156T3
5. Athens16-1515
6. Sevastopol14-1396
7. Royall14-2338
8. Hillsboro13-2159
9. Lourdes Academy     13-3117
10. Wabeno/Laona13-49NR
(tie) South Shore13-1910

Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 7, Belmont 3.

