Prep Basketball: McDonell boys back to No. 1 in Associated Press Division 5 state poll

The McDonell boys basketball team is back to No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll, released on Tuesday.

The Macks (15-1) leapfrogged Fall River (14-1) one week after the Hilltoppers jumped the Macks. Fall River suffered its first loss of the season on Jan. 17 with a 74-63 defeat to Deerfield. One week prior the Hilltoppers vaulted the Macks atop the standings when McDonell had its first loss, an 80-76 loss at Fall Creek on Jan. 12. McDonell earned six of the eight-place votes in the poll. De Pere (Division 1), Pewaukee (Division 2), Brillion (Division 3) and Howards Grove (Division 4) were the other top teams in their respective divisions.

In the girls poll both Cadott (14-2, Division 4) and McDonell (12-3, Division 5) received votes but were outside the top 10 in their respective divisions. Kettle Moraine (Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (Division 2), Freedom (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Blair-Taylor (Division 5) were the top-ranked teams in their divisions.

Boys Basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1 School Record Points LW 1. De Pere (6) 14-0 78 1 2. Middleton (2) 14-0 74 2 3. Arrowhead 14-1 62 3 4. Homestead 12-2 55 5 5. Brookfield Central 11-2 38 4 6. Fond du Lac 13-3 30 9 7. Milwaukee Hamilton 12-3 29 T6 8. Marquette University 11-3 24 T6 9. Eau Claire Memorial 12-3 16 10 10. Hudson 10-3 11 8

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 10, Sussex Hamilton 6, Muskego 4, Oshkosh North 1, Sheboygan North 1, Waunakee 1.

Division 2 School Record Points LW 1. Pewaukee (8) 9-2 80 2 2. Wisconsin Lutheran 11-3 68 3 3. Nicolet 14-2 60 1 4. Burlington 12-2 46 5 5. Pius XI 11-3 40 6 6. Onalaska 10-3 38 7 (tie) Greenfield 11-1 38 9 8. La Crosse Central 9-5 18 4 9. Whitnall 11-1 14 NR 10. Stoughton 11-3 11 NR

Others receiving votes: McFarland 10, Mosinee 9, De Forest 3, Medford Area 2, Milwaukee Marshall 1, Mount Horeb 1, Westosha Central 1.

Division 3 School Record Points LW 1. Brillion (7) 15-0 78 1 2. Appleton Xavier 14-0 68 3 3. West Salem (1) 12-1 65 2 4. Racine St. Catherine's 13-1 57 4 5. Osceola 14-0 38 8 6. Saint Thomas More 12-2 34 6 7. Little Chute 13-0 23 NR 8. Catholic Memorial 10-3 20 10 9. Lakeside Lutheran 12-1 18 9 (tie) Prescott 12-3 18 5

Others receiving votes: Carmen Northwest 14, Kiel 6, Turner 1.

Division 4 School Record Points LW 1. Howards Grove (5) 14-1 77 1 2. Luther (2) 13-1 69 2 3. Darlington (1) 15-1 58 4 4. Saint Mary Catholic 13-2 54 6 5. Saint Mary's Springs 10-2 53 3 6. Mineral Point 13-2 34 5 7. Auburndale 13-2 29 9 8. Fall Creek 12-2 19 10 9. Kohler 13-2 14 8 10. Aquinas 11-3 13 7 (tie) Marathon 12-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 5, Bangor 2.

Division 5 School Record Points LW 1. McDonell Central (6) 15-1 78 2 2. Fall River (2) 14-1 74 1 3. Newman Catholic 12-2 59 5 4. Heritage Christian 16-1 57 4 5. Central Wisconsin Christian 12-2 52 3 6. Solon Springs 13-1 28 10 7. Owen-Withee 12-2 24 6 8. Hillsboro 13-2 17 NR 9. Port Edwards 11-3 14 7 10. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 10-4 12 9

Others receiving votes: Royall 7, Ithaca 6, Wauzeka-Steuben 4, Pacelli 4, Wayland Academy 2, Hurley 2.

Girls Basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1 School Record Points LW 1. Kettle Moraine (5) 14-1 75 1 2. Hortonville (2) 15-1 73 2 3. Brookfield East 15-1 61 3 (tie) Neenah (1) 16-1 61 4 5. Verona Area 12-2 41 5 6. Germantown 14-3 39 6 7. Franklin 16-1 27 8 8. Arrowhead 11-2 23 7 9. Sun Prairie West 13-3 14 10 10. Kaukauna 13-3 12 9

Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 7, Homestead 5, Superior 2.

Division 2 School Record Points LW 1. Notre Dame (7) 14-1 79 1 2. Pewaukee (1) 14-1 71 2 3. Union Grove 14-1 63 4 4. Beaver Dam 15-2 53 3 5. McFarland 14-2 43 5 5. Waukesha West 15-2 43 6 7. Pius XI 13-2 29 7 8. Monona Grove 14-2 25 9 9. Reedsburg Area 15-3 9 NR (tie) Fox Valley Lutheran 15-2 9 NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 5, Cedarburg 4, Wisconsin Lutheran 4, De Forest 2, West De Pere 1.

Division 3 School Record Points LW 1. Freedom (7) 14-1 79 2 2. Lake Mills 15-2 65 3 3. Dominican (1) 13-2 63 1 4. Edgerton 15-1 60 4 5. Oostburg 14-2 37 6 6. Brillion 14-2 35 5 7. Waupun 13-4 30 7 8. Prairie du Chien 14-4 22 9 9. Milwaukee Academy of Science 14-2 21 10 10. West Salem 15-1 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Columbus 2, Elk Mound 2, Kewaskum 1.

Division 4 School Record Points LW 1. Aquinas (8) 15-1 80 1 2. Cuba City 15-0 69 3 3. Westfield Area 17-1 56 4 4. Laconia 16-2 53 2 5. The Prairie School 13-2 48 7 6. Neillsville 15-0 42 6 7. New Glarus 16-0 41 5 8. Saint Mary Catholic 14-1 23 9 9. Crandon 13-1 12 10 10. Randolph 13-4 8 8

Others receiving votes: Cadott 5, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.

Division 5 School Record Points LW 1. Blair-Taylor (8) 14-0 80 1 2. Prairie Farm 15-0 67 2 3. Albany 17-0 60 T3 4. Assumption 14-1 56 T3 5. Athens 16-1 51 5 6. Sevastopol 14-1 39 6 7. Royall 14-2 33 8 8. Hillsboro 13-2 15 9 9. Lourdes Academy 13-3 11 7 10. Wabeno/Laona 13-4 9 NR (tie) South Shore 13-1 9 10

Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 7, Belmont 3.

