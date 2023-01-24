Prep Basketball: McDonell boys back to No. 1 in Associated Press Division 5 state poll

The McDonell boys basketball team is back to No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll, released on Tuesday.
The Macks (15-1) leapfrogged Fall River (14-1) one week after the Hilltoppers jumped the Macks. Fall River suffered its first loss of the season on Jan. 17 with a 74-63 defeat to Deerfield. One week prior the Hilltoppers vaulted the Macks atop the standings when McDonell had its first loss, an 80-76 loss at Fall Creek on Jan. 12. McDonell earned six of the eight-place votes in the poll. De Pere (Division 1), Pewaukee (Division 2), Brillion (Division 3) and Howards Grove (Division 4) were the other top teams in their respective divisions.
In the girls poll both Cadott (14-2, Division 4) and McDonell (12-3, Division 5) received votes but were outside the top 10 in their respective divisions. Kettle Moraine (Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (Division 2), Freedom (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Blair-Taylor (Division 5) were the top-ranked teams in their divisions.
People are also reading…
Boys Basketball
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. De Pere (6)
|14-0
|78
|1
|2. Middleton (2)
|14-0
|74
|2
|3. Arrowhead
|14-1
|62
|3
|4. Homestead
|12-2
|55
|5
|5. Brookfield Central
|11-2
|38
|4
|6. Fond du Lac
|13-3
|30
|9
|7. Milwaukee Hamilton
|12-3
|29
|T6
|8. Marquette University
|11-3
|24
|T6
|9. Eau Claire Memorial
|12-3
|16
|10
|10. Hudson
|10-3
|11
|8
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 10, Sussex Hamilton 6, Muskego 4, Oshkosh North 1, Sheboygan North 1, Waunakee 1.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Pewaukee (8)
|9-2
|80
|2
|2. Wisconsin Lutheran
|11-3
|68
|3
|3. Nicolet
|14-2
|60
|1
|4. Burlington
|12-2
|46
|5
|5. Pius XI
|11-3
|40
|6
|6. Onalaska
|10-3
|38
|7
|(tie) Greenfield
|11-1
|38
|9
|8. La Crosse Central
|9-5
|18
|4
|9. Whitnall
|11-1
|14
|NR
|10. Stoughton
|11-3
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: McFarland 10, Mosinee 9, De Forest 3, Medford Area 2, Milwaukee Marshall 1, Mount Horeb 1, Westosha Central 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Brillion (7)
|15-0
|78
|1
|2. Appleton Xavier
|14-0
|68
|3
|3. West Salem (1)
|12-1
|65
|2
|4. Racine St. Catherine's
|13-1
|57
|4
|5. Osceola
|14-0
|38
|8
|6. Saint Thomas More
|12-2
|34
|6
|7. Little Chute
|13-0
|23
|NR
|8. Catholic Memorial
|10-3
|20
|10
|9. Lakeside Lutheran
|12-1
|18
|9
|(tie) Prescott
|12-3
|18
|5
Others receiving votes: Carmen Northwest 14, Kiel 6, Turner 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Howards Grove (5)
|14-1
|77
|1
|2. Luther (2)
|13-1
|69
|2
|3. Darlington (1)
|15-1
|58
|4
|4. Saint Mary Catholic
|13-2
|54
|6
|5. Saint Mary's Springs
|10-2
|53
|3
|6. Mineral Point
|13-2
|34
|5
|7. Auburndale
|13-2
|29
|9
|8. Fall Creek
|12-2
|19
|10
|9. Kohler
|13-2
|14
|8
|10. Aquinas
|11-3
|13
|7
|(tie) Marathon
|12-2
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 5, Bangor 2.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. McDonell Central (6)
|15-1
|78
|2
|2. Fall River (2)
|14-1
|74
|1
|3. Newman Catholic
|12-2
|59
|5
|4. Heritage Christian
|16-1
|57
|4
|5. Central Wisconsin Christian
|12-2
|52
|3
|6. Solon Springs
|13-1
|28
|10
|7. Owen-Withee
|12-2
|24
|6
|8. Hillsboro
|13-2
|17
|NR
|9. Port Edwards
|11-3
|14
|7
|10. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran
|10-4
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Royall 7, Ithaca 6, Wauzeka-Steuben 4, Pacelli 4, Wayland Academy 2, Hurley 2.
Girls Basketball
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Kettle Moraine (5)
|14-1
|75
|1
|2. Hortonville (2)
|15-1
|73
|2
|3. Brookfield East
|15-1
|61
|3
|(tie) Neenah (1)
|16-1
|61
|4
|5. Verona Area
|12-2
|41
|5
|6. Germantown
|14-3
|39
|6
|7. Franklin
|16-1
|27
|8
|8. Arrowhead
|11-2
|23
|7
|9. Sun Prairie West
|13-3
|14
|10
|10. Kaukauna
|13-3
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 7, Homestead 5, Superior 2.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Notre Dame (7)
|14-1
|79
|1
|2. Pewaukee (1)
|14-1
|71
|2
|3. Union Grove
|14-1
|63
|4
|4. Beaver Dam
|15-2
|53
|3
|5. McFarland
|14-2
|43
|5
|5. Waukesha West
|15-2
|43
|6
|7. Pius XI
|13-2
|29
|7
|8. Monona Grove
|14-2
|25
|9
|9. Reedsburg Area
|15-3
|9
|NR
|(tie) Fox Valley Lutheran
|15-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 5, Cedarburg 4, Wisconsin Lutheran 4, De Forest 2, West De Pere 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Freedom (7)
|14-1
|79
|2
|2. Lake Mills
|15-2
|65
|3
|3. Dominican (1)
|13-2
|63
|1
|4. Edgerton
|15-1
|60
|4
|5. Oostburg
|14-2
|37
|6
|6. Brillion
|14-2
|35
|5
|7. Waupun
|13-4
|30
|7
|8. Prairie du Chien
|14-4
|22
|9
|9. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|14-2
|21
|10
|10. West Salem
|15-1
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Columbus 2, Elk Mound 2, Kewaskum 1.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Aquinas (8)
|15-1
|80
|1
|2. Cuba City
|15-0
|69
|3
|3. Westfield Area
|17-1
|56
|4
|4. Laconia
|16-2
|53
|2
|5. The Prairie School
|13-2
|48
|7
|6. Neillsville
|15-0
|42
|6
|7. New Glarus
|16-0
|41
|5
|8. Saint Mary Catholic
|14-1
|23
|9
|9. Crandon
|13-1
|12
|10
|10. Randolph
|13-4
|8
|8
Others receiving votes: Cadott 5, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1. Blair-Taylor (8)
|14-0
|80
|1
|2. Prairie Farm
|15-0
|67
|2
|3. Albany
|17-0
|60
|T3
|4. Assumption
|14-1
|56
|T3
|5. Athens
|16-1
|51
|5
|6. Sevastopol
|14-1
|39
|6
|7. Royall
|14-2
|33
|8
|8. Hillsboro
|13-2
|15
|9
|9. Lourdes Academy
|13-3
|11
|7
|10. Wabeno/Laona
|13-4
|9
|NR
|(tie) South Shore
|13-1
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 7, Belmont 3.