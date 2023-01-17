Prep Basketball: McDonell boys fall to No. 2 in Division 5 Associated Press state poll

The McDonell boys basketball team moved down one spot in the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll.

The Macks (13-1) were leapfrogged by Fall River (12-0) in Tuesday's poll after McDonell suffered its first loss of the season, an 80-76 defeat at Fall Creek last Thursday. Fall River, McDonell and Central Wisconsin Christian (10-1) make up the top-three spots in this week's poll.

De Pere (Division 1), Nicolet and Pewaukee (Division 2), Brillion (Division 3) and Howards Grove (Division 4) are the top teams in their respective divisions.

Cadott (Division 4) and McDonell (Division 5) received votes but were outside the top-10 of their respective girls state polls. Kettle Moraine (Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (Division 2), Whitefish Bay Dominican (Division 3), La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4) and Blair-Taylor were the top teams in their respective divisions.

Boys Basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School...Record...Points...Last Week

1. De Pere (8)...13-0...98...1

2. Middleton (2)...11-0...91...3

3. Arrowhead...13-1...77...2

4. Brookfield Central...10-1...66...5

5. Homestead...10-2...55...4

6. Marquette University...10-2...41...T7

(tie) Milwaukee Hamilton...10-2...41...6

8. Hudson...9-1...22...NR

9. Fond du Lac...11-3...16...NR

10. Eau Claire Memorial...10-3...12...NR

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 11, Muskego 11, Waunakee 4, Neenah 3, Bay Port 2.

Division 2

School...Record...Points...Last Week

1. Nicolet (4)...12-1...89...1

(tie) Pewaukee (5)...7-2...89...4

3. Wisconsin Lutheran (1)...10-3...78...2

4. La Crosse Central...9-2...63...6

5. Pius XI...9-3...41...7

6. Burlington...9-2...39...3

7. Onalaska...8-3...32...10

(tie) De Forest...10-2...32...8

(tie) Greenfield...10-1...32...9

10. Mosinee...11-3...16...5

Others receiving votes: McFarland 9, Whitnall 9, Stoughton 6, Portage 4, Medford Area 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 3, Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Mount Horeb 2, Shawano Comm. 1.

Division 3

School...Record...Points...Last Week

1. Brillion (7)...14-0...93...2

2. West Salem (2)...11-1...86...1

3. Appleton Xavier (1)...14-0...85...3

4. Racine St. Catherine's...11-1...68...5

5. Prescott...10-3...33...4

6. Saint Thomas More...10-2...32...7

7. Carmen Northwest...9-2...30...9

8. Osceola...11-0...29...NR

9. Lakeside Lutheran...9-1...26...6

10. Catholic Memorial...7-3...21...8

Others receiving votes: Little Chute 18, Kiel 11, Turner 5, Northwestern 5, Northland Pines 5, Edgewood 2, Peshtigo 1.

Division 4

School...Record...Points...Last Week

1. Howards Grove (7)...12-1...93...1

2. Luther (1)...11-1...79...4

3. Saint Mary's Springs (1)...9-1...71...5

4. Darlington (1)...13-1...68...6

5. Mineral Point...11-1...60...2

6. Saint Mary Catholic...11-2...54...3

7. Aquinas...10-1...31...10

8. Kohler...12-1...23...NR

9. Auburndale...11-2...19...7

10. Fall Creek...9-2...15...8

Others receiving votes: Marathon 11, Bangor 7, Cuba City 7, Laconia 5, Westfield Area 3, Randolph 2, Deerfield 2.

Division 5

School...Record...Points...Last Week

1. Fall River (9)...12-0...99...2

2. McDonell Central (1)...13-1...88...1

3. Central Wisconsin Christian...10-1...74...4

4. Heritage Christian...13-1...70...3

5. Newman Catholic...11-2...62...5

6. Owen-Withee...10-1...36...NR

(tie) Port Edwards...10-1...36...7

8. Royall...10-2...27...6

9. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran...9-3...24...8

10. Solon Springs...10-1...10...NR

Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 8, Ithaca 7, Wauzeka-Steuben 5, Wayland Academy 3, Hurley 1.

Girls Basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 17, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School...Record...Points...Last Week

1. Kettle Moraine (6)...12-1...85...2

2. Hortonville (1)...14-1...79...4

3. Brookfield East (1)...14-1...75...3

4. Neenah (1)...14-1...67...5

5. Verona Area...11-2...47...6

6. Germantown...12-3...40...8

7. Arrowhead...11-2...26...7

8. Franklin...14-1...24...T10

9. Kaukauna...12-3...19...1

10. Sun Prairie West...12-3...18...9

Others receiving votes: Homestead 9, Marshfield 4, Janesville Craig 2.

Division 2

School...Record...Points...Last Week

1. Notre Dame (7)...12-1...88...1

2. Pewaukee (1)...13-1...78...2

3. Beaver Dam (1)...14-1...73...3

4. Union Grove...11-1...67...4

5. McFarland...13-2...42...7

6. Waukesha West...14-2...39...5

7. Pius XI...12-2...35...8

8. Wisconsin Lutheran...13-3...16...6

9. Monona Grove...12-2...13...NR

10. New Berlin West...9-3...9...9

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg Area 8, Cedarburg 7, Mosinee 5, Fox Valley Lutheran 5, Onalaska 4, Burlington 3, Greenfield 2, De Forest 1.

Division 3

School...Record...Points...Last Week

1. Dominican (8)...13-1...89...1

2. Freedom (1)...12-1...81...2

3. Lake Mills...13-2...65...4

4. Edgerton...14-1...58...6

5. Brillion...12-1...55...5

6. Oostburg...12-2...36...8

7. Waupun...12-4...35...3

8. Columbus...12-3...26...9

9. Prairie du Chien...12-4...20...7

10. Milwaukee Academy of Science...13-2...15...10

Others receiving votes: West Salem 14, Prescott 1.

Division 4

School...Record...Points...Last Week

1. Aquinas (7)...13-1...88...2

2. Laconia (2)...14-1...82...1

3. Cuba City...14-0...71...3

4. Westfield Area...15-1...63...4

5. New Glarus...14-0...49...6

6. Neillsville...14-0...38...7

7. The Prairie School...11-2...35...8

8. Randolph...12-3...30...5

9. Saint Mary Catholic...13-1...18...9

10. Crandon...12-0...7...NR

Others receiving votes: Cadott 6, Deerfield 6, Mineral Point 1, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1.

Division 5

School...Record...Points...Last Week

1. Blair-Taylor (8)...12-0...89...1

2. Prairie Farm...13-0...74...2

3. Assumption...12-1...71...4

(tie) Albany (1)...16-0...71...3

5. Athens...14-1...53...5

6. Sevastopol...12-1...41...8

7. Lourdes Academy...11-2...29...7

8. Royall...11-2...24...6

9. Hillsboro...12-1...11...NR

10. South Shore...12-1...9...T10

Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 7, Belmont 4, Pecatonica 3, Rio 2, Edgar 2, Wabeno/Laona 2, Oakfield 2, Kickapoo 1.

